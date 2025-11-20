Major college football program reportedly prepares lucrative contract for Lane Kiffin amid rumors
The race is heating up between multiple SEC powerhouses to get Lane Kiffin on their sideline next season, not least his own school, and one of the favorites in that contest is prepared to put down some serious money to get their man.
From the sound of it, LSU looks poised to make Lane Kiffin an offer he can’t refuse.
The school is ready to create a deal for Kiffin that could make him among the highest-paid head coaches in college football, according to reporter Wilson Alexander.
LSU preparing a 'very large' package for Kiffin
“What I’ve heard is substantial, like a very large financial package,” Alexander said on McElroy and Cubelic on WJOX Radio on Thursday.
“I think that they would make him, put him up there with the highest-paid coaches in the country, which would be maybe over $13 million, something like that, on an annual basis.”
This is the second such report of LSU possibly offering Kiffin a contract of that size, after it was revealed that the school could put forward a deal that would make him the single highest-paid coach in college football, according to Football Scoop.
The current highest-paid coach in the country? That would be two-time national champion Kirby Smart, who is working under a deal with Georgia that pays him $13.2 million per season, and includes a buyout of $105 million, by far the highest in the profession.
LSU wants to cover itself
But it’s precisely on that latter point where LSU might want to get conservative, especially amid the current legal situation involving Brian Kelly and his demand for a $54 million buyout after being fired.
While they might be willing to dole out some serious money to get Kiffin on a yearly basis, LSU decision makers are also cognizant of how much a potential settlement would be, and could design its offer to prevent such a costly situation if it doesn’t work out.
“I know there’s interest on the LSU side of things, this is something that the Governor has talked about a lot, for a shorter term,” Alexander added. “Something which would then reduce the cost of a buyout if once again by year four they’re wanting to fire him.”
Where things are at Ole Miss
Ole Miss has reportedly given Kiffin a very sharp deadline: tell them what his future plans are before playing the Egg Bowl on Nov. 28, or else.
If he doesn’t, there’s a very real chance that Ole Miss wouldn’t even let him coach the team during the College Football Playoff.
Kiffin has denied such an ultimatum exists, but there clearly remains a very tense situation between himself and the school he has brought into the national title picture, but now appears on the verge of leaving.
Kiffin remains the betting favorite to become the next head coach at LSU with 40 percent odds, according to the prediction market Kalshi.
All odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams