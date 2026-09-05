Lane Kiffin, LSU Make Major Decision After Clemson Raises Contract Breach Concern

Lane Kiffin and LSU have made their final decision on whether or not to roster those controversial ex-NFL players ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Clemson.

LSU has not added tight end Dae’Quan Wright and defensive lineman Zxavian Harris to the team’s football roster at the deadline when they had to inform the SEC of their decision, and they will not appear in the game tonight, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Down to The Deadline

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Along with every other SEC football program, the Tigers had until midnight to formalize and submit their roster, and there was considerable interest around whether Kiffin would add the players who had appeared on NFL teams during the preseason.

Wright and Harris were granted a preliminary injunction for a fifth year of eligibility against the NCAA and the SEC by a judge in Baton Rouge late this week, allowing LSU to put them on their roster despite the conference’s rule against doing just that.

But although we won’t see those two names and faces in an LSU uniform for Saturday’s first game, they could potentially be on the field in the weeks to come, as each is currently enrolled at the school. And there’s room for them.

Two Roster Spots Still Open

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LSU listed 103 players on its final roster heading into Week 1, leaving two open places on their 105-man teams going forward, and Kiffin clearly has an interest in playing them after going to the trouble of recruiting them back following their brief stints with NFL organizations.

Wright spent some time in NFL preseason camps this summer and was in uniform for the Cleveland Browns during an exhibition game before being cut and clearing waivers, and ultimately was permitted to enter the NCAA transfer portal and land at LSU.

Harris signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent and was waived in early August, but said he only received less than $200 in gas money and nothing else.

Clemson Warns LSU Before Game

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Just one day before they were set to play each other, Clemson reportedly sent an email to LSU , informing their opponent that any involvement of former pro players in the game would amount to a breach of contract between the two schools for the matchup.

Despite that claim, Clemson said it was not pursuing any financial damages from LSU and still had every intention of playing Saturday’s game.

All major Power Four conferences quickly introduced new rules that prohibited their member schools from fielding any players who were drafted or signed pro contracts, but a judge intervened in the SEC’s case, saying the conference could not enforce its own rule.

For now, LSU is following the SEC’s rule. Going forward, that’s an open question.

(Thamel)