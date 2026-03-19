Lane Kiffin Names Two Legendary Trios That Changed College Football Forever

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin recently weighed in on the debate over the most influential trios in college football history on social media. Kiffin responded to a post asking for a group that moved the sport more than USC stars Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, and LenDale White.

Kiffin suggested that only the LSU trio of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson belongs in that specific conversation.

The timing of the comment comes as Kiffin settles into his new role in Baton Rouge while managing a high-profile recruiting cycle. LSU currently holds the top spot in several 2027 recruiting rankings as the program seeks to replicate the offensive dominance of its 2019 championship run.

Former Southern California Trojans coach Lane Kiffin before a game against the Utah State Aggies. | Imagn Images

Kiffin has a unique perspective on this comparison because he coached the USC trio as an assistant under Pete Carroll.

This comparison highlights a shift in how modern offenses are evaluated on a national scale. While the USC era was defined by a versatile backfield and efficient passing, the 2019 LSU team set the blueprint for the current explosive, pass-heavy era of the sport.

Both groups fundamentally changed how recruiters and coaches approach roster building at the highest level of the Power Four conferences.

How Lane Kiffin views the impact of USC's 2000s legends

The trio of Bush, Leinart, and White defined the USC dynasty of the mid-2000s. Kiffin served as the offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator during the height of their success. In 2005, this group led the first offense in NCAA history to feature a 3,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rushers, and a 1,000-yard receiver in a single season.

Bush was the focal point of the era, recording 2,890 all-purpose yards in 2005 alone. Leinart provided the leadership at quarterback, winning the 2004 Heisman Trophy and leading the Trojans to three consecutive national championship games.

Former Southern California Trojans running back Reggie Bush (left) and quarterback Matt Leinart | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

White acted as the physical finisher for the offense, setting a school record with 52 career rushing touchdowns.

Despite their success, Kiffin remains haunted by the 2006 Rose Bowl loss to Texas, specifically a failed fourth-and-two play known as "27 Power Quad" where White was stopped short. Kiffin has stated, "I take full responsibility for the play, and for the loss." He also noted his loyalty to his players regarding that moment, saying, "I will never blame LenDale."

How the LSU 2019 trio changed the sport

The LSU trio of Burrow, Chase, and Jefferson responded with a statistical season in 2019 that remains the gold standard for modern efficiency. Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns, which was an NCAA record at the time.

Chase and Jefferson became the first teammates to each record over 1,500 receiving yards in the same season, with Chase winning the Biletnikoff Award.

Jefferson set a then-school record with 111 receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. Chase led the nation with 20 receiving touchdowns and 1,780 yards, cementing his status as a unanimous All-American.

Former LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) greets quarterback Joe Burrow (9) before the 2019 Peach Bowl. | Jason Getz-Imagn Images

This level of production forced defensive coordinators across the country to rethink their coverage schemes and led to a national trend of prioritizing high-volume passing attacks.

Kiffin's assessment suggests that while USC’s trio moved the sport culturally, the LSU group redefined the tactical limits of the passing game. Nationally, this debate affects how programs like LSU and USC compete for elite prospects who want to join the next group that is "Just Different."

The Tigers will look to continue their recruiting momentum as they prepare for their spring game on Saturday, April 18.