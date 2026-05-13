Major College Football Coach Expected to Shine in First Season at New Program

The Crain & Cone Podcast turned heads this week with its ranking of the top five new head coaches in college football, focusing on veterans landing at new programs rather than first-year hires.

Lane Kiffin sat at No. 1 for LSU, followed by Michigan's Kyle Whittingham, Ole Miss' Pete Golding, Penn State's Matt Campbell and Florida's Jon Sumrall. Virginia Tech's James Franklin was one of the more notable names left off.

The list mirrors what the betting market and national media already believe. Kiffin's move from Oxford to Baton Rouge is the defining story of the 2026 college football offseason, and the spotlight is only getting brighter.

Why Lane Kiffin tops the list at LSU

The reasoning behind Kiffin's top billing is straightforward. He went 11-1 in his final regular season at Ole Miss and walked into LSU with a roster reportedly reshaped through roughly $60 million in portal spending.

Fifty-one new Tigers arrived this spring, including quarterback Sam Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and wide receiver Eugene Wilson III.

Top-5 First-Year Head Coaches at New Schools



Which coach will have the best debut season at his new program in college football? pic.twitter.com/UGfVdlngML — Crain & Cone (@crainandcone) May 12, 2026

Even with all that talent, guest analyst Cole Cubelic measured his enthusiasm on the podcast. "I think he has a chance to be really good. I'm not just as confident as some people are that it's going to be an incredible Year 1. I'm confident that it can be good. I'm not super confident that it's going to be elite," Cubelic said.

Whittingham brings stability to Michigan after his run at Utah. Golding inherits a strong Ole Miss foundation built by you-know-who. Campbell carries Iowa State's overachieving identity to Penn State, and Sumrall arrives at Florida after winning at Troy and Tulane.

None of them, though, have Kiffin's combination of portal acumen, offensive track record and roster investment. Pairing that with LSU's recruiting reach explains why he is the consensus favorite to win big right away.

Kiffin's biggest hurdle in Year 1

Kiffin closed spring practice with measured optimism, which is rare for a coach who treats X like a second job.

Cubelic pointed directly at the position that decides everything. "The health of Sam Leavitt is something that we probably should be paying more attention to and talking about. For some reason, people are sort of bypassing that," he said.

On Leavitt, who missed most of spring while recovering from Lisfranc surgery, Kiffin said, "He's taking it very seriously. It's a lot to learn within the system and he really spends a lot of time up here. That's not easy."

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin jumps into sky-high expectations with the Tigers in 2026. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

He also liked how the offense closed out April. "Very pleased really in the last week about the progression of the offense and again just everybody feeling each other out, players, coaches, new coaches, everything together," Kiffin said.

The gauntlet comes down for Kiffin and the Tigers in 2026, with Clemson, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas all on the schedule.

LSU will host Clemson at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.