LSU coaching favorite revealed amid latest Lane Kiffin news
As Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has the college football world awaiting his decision, things are trending in a particular direction, which could be good news for LSU. On the opposite end, On3's Chris Low reported that Florida is no longer in the race to land Kiffin.
Instead, Kiffin will decide between staying at Ole Miss or bolting for LSU. ESPN's Marty Smith reported on "College GameDay" that Ole Miss potentially making the SEC Championship leaves the door open for a delayed decision.
Ole Miss would make the SEC title game if Alabama loses to Auburn. Since news broke of Kiffin not going to Florida, LSU's odds to land the Ole Miss coach have surged.
With an announcement yet to be made, LSU has a 79% chance to lane Kiffin, per Kalshi. Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady is a distant second among the favorites at 8%. On Friday morning, Kiffin's betting odds were down to 54% before the recent surge.
All this could spell bad news for Ole Miss.
Why LSU is favored to name Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin as the Tigers new coach
Kiffin could still pull a surprise by remaining at Ole Miss with a last-minute announcement. It would not be the first time Kiffin had a change of heart amid a coaching search.
Kiffin was projected to take the Auburn job in 2022 before the coach opted to stay in Oxford. Why is there speculation that Kiffin could leave for LSU?
Other coaches in similar situations have quietly signed contract extensions which were announced by the schools. If Kiffin were to stay at Ole Miss, it would have made the most sense for the coach to have already signed the extension and quiet the noise around his team, which is likely headed for the College Football Playoff.
Arizona State HC Kenny Dillingham is among LSU's backup options if Lane Kiffin remains at Ole Miss
Nothing about Kiffin is conventional, which is why the door remains open for an Ole Miss return. If Kiffin does remain at Ole Miss, it will be interesting to see where LSU turns. Yet, the college football odds indicate Ole Miss may soon be entering the coaching carousel.
"If the Tigers don’t land Kiffin, look for a mix of names including (Jon) Sumrall, Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham and Louisville’s Jeff Brohm," On3's Pete Nakos wrote on Friday. "Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz was viewed as the top name to watch for LSU if Kiffin turned it down, but he announced a contract extension Thursday."