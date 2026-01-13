$3.1 million QB ranked No. 1 transfer portal commitment after major national interest

Arizona State finished the 2025 season with an 8–5 overall record and a 6–3 Big 12 mark under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

While the Sun Devils posted a winning record, the season fell short of expectations after Arizona State returned to the national conversation in 2024 with a Big 12 title, an 11–3 finish, and a College Football Playoff appearance.

The 2025 campaign was derailed when starting quarterback Sam Leavitt suffered a lingering foot/ankle injury that required season-ending surgery on Oct. 31, limiting him to just seven appearances.

Leavitt entered the transfer portal shortly after the regular season and quickly drew heavy interest, taking official visits and being linked to multiple Power Five programs, including LSU, Miami, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

On Monday, multiple outlets reported that Leavitt was expected to sign with LSU, choosing Lane Kiffin’s program following visits to Baton Rouge and other finalists.

In the immediate aftermath of his decision, Leavitt was listed as the No. 1 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

"The top quarterback in the portal was Leavitt, and Lane Kiffin landed him," On3's Steve Samra wrote. "Leavitt announced he’d enter the transfer portal in mid-December, so teams have done their homework. The redshirt sophomore will have two years of eligibility remaining in Baton Rouge."

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the seven games Leavitt played before undergoing surgery, he completed 145 of 239 passes (60.7%) for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions, while adding 306 rushing yards and five rushing scores on 73 carries.

Over his three-year college career, one season at Michigan State and two at Arizona State, Leavitt has thrown for 4,652 yards and 36 passing touchdowns, while adding 816 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns across 24 games.

Not only did Leavitt enter the portal as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks available, but one of the most marketable, carrying a reported NIL valuation of approximately $3.1 million, which ranks fifth among all college athletes.

While several programs were repeatedly linked to Leavitt, LSU emerged as a logical destination for multiple reasons.

Entering Lane Kiffin’s first offseason with a depleted quarterback room, the Tigers needed an experienced starter, and Leavitt’s remaining eligibility and dual-threat profile fit an offense built on quick reads and quarterback mobility.

