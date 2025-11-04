Lane Kiffin remains the favorite to be historic college program's next head coach
Lane Kiffin is a busy man, but if prediction market Kalshi's trends hold, he might be an incredibly busy man. Kiffin is the highly popular head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, who will probably end up giving him a nice pay boost to stay in Oxford, if he is so inclined. But don't tell that to prediction giant Kalshi, which forecasts Kiffin as a hefty favorite to wind up coaching the Florida Gators... and also a slightly milder favorite to coach the LSU Tigers. Clone Kiffin might be the next word.
Kiffin's possible destination(s?)
Since Brett McMurphy's tweet, Kiffin is still holding strong as the heavy favorite to take the Florida job. Jedd Fisch of Washington has surged into second place, but at just 17% chances, he remains a distant second behind Kiffin.
That said, Kalshi's current prediction odds at the time of writing also reflect Kiffin as a 30% favorite to take the LSU job. Tulane coach Jon Sumrall is running a slightly closer second at 16%, but yes, Kiffin is currently Kalshi's favorite to somehow coach both programs.
The dilemma behind Kiffin's dual candidacy
As to why Kiffin could be favored for both jobs, he's clearly ahead of the field as a top coach at a program where resources might be pinched a bit tighter than at many upper echelon programs. Florida AD Scott Stricklin has admitted that he is seeking a coach who can win a championship, while LSU interim AD Verge Ausberry wants a coach who will get LSU in the College Football Playoff every year.
There are only three active title winning coaches and both Ryan Day and Kirby Smart seem unlikely to be headed anywhere. That leaves only Clemson's Dabo Swinney, who is muddling through an awful season and probably wouldn't be a very popular choice for either school.
While Kiffin has never won a title and for that matter has never coached a team in the College Football Playoff, he has drawn notice as a coach who has positioned Ole Miss for a CFP run in the sport's most top-heavy conference. If he can win at a high level at a school without the biggest financial commitment or the fanciest facilities, then LSU or Florida projects that production onto their resources and sees the admittedly impossible coach they are each seeking.
Ole Miss's rising ceiling
Of course, Ole Miss would likely dispute the narrative about resources. Kiffin's transfer portal classes have been at the top of college football's recruiting lists, and that seemingly reflects a growing financial backing that hasn't held him back at all. Given the shares of massive TV revenue coming into all SEC pockets, even teams like Vanderbilt and Ole Miss are spending money at a rate previously unimaginable. Which is good, because with two title-winning programs both court him, Kiffin will expect more money to stay put.
But at this point, do the prediction wizards behind Kalshi see Florida in Lane Kiffin's future? LSU? At least for a moment in time, the answer is "both."
