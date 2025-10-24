Florida AD outlines ideal candidate to replace fired Billy Napier
With the firing of Billy Napier, it's been open season on guessing the next Florida football coach. But athletic director Scott Stricklin is the man who holds the keys to the kingdom and he spoke recently about his wish list in the next Florida football coach.
Stricklin's Comments
Stricklin admitted that he seeks a coach who can win a championship. But that raises a significant challenge, as there are exactly three currently active college head coaches who have won titles. Kirby Smart, Ryan Day, and Dabo Swinney probably aren't looking to make the move to Florida.
Unless one of those three decided that they want to come and we think they're the right fit, we're going to have to be making a projection somewhere along the line. Sometimes you find that person. And we've had instances here where we've brought people in.... We need somebody to come join that list.- Scott Stricklin
Florida is the only team to claim a football and men's basketball championship in the 21st century. The Gators also claim three men's basketball and three football titles. But Stricklin's last two coaching hires haven't ended well with the Gators.
Florida's Recent Struggles
Florida last won a championship in 2008. Dan Mullen, who Stricklin hired to replace Jim McElwain, compiled a 34-15 record, but after 10-2 and 11-3 seasons to start his Florida tenure, faded to 13-10 in his last two seasons. Napier followed Mullen and his 22-23 record leaves him as the least successful Florida head coach since the 1940s in terms of winning percentage.
Since 2009, Florida has posted just four 10-win seasons compared with five losing seasons. After Steve Spurrier brought Florida football to national prominence in the 1990s, the Gators had a brief slide under Ron Zook and then Urban Meyer had a sharp run in the 2000s. Meyer put up three 13-1 seasons in four years between 2006 and 2009, winning titles in 2006 and 2008. A combination of health issues and a rough 2010 season saw Meyer resign, and Florida fall into a notable slide since.
Among the multitude of coaches tied to Florida have been Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin and Louisville's Jeff Brohm. But as Stricklin notes, with the lack of current coaches with title wins, the Gators figure to be making a reach for their hopes of a next championship.