Lane Kiffin reportedly makes final coaching decision between Ole Miss, LSU
The Lane Kiffin coaching saga finally appears to be over after weeks of speculation.
According to a report from On3, Kiffin intends to be the head coach at LSU for the 2026 college football season. The news was first reported by On3's Chris Low, Pete Nakos, and Brett McMurphy.
Ole Miss ended its season with a 38-19 win over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Friday. The Rebels improved to 11-1 overall and 7-1 in the SEC. It was the first 11-win season in program history.
The Rebels are set to make the College Football Playoff, but there are questions about whether Kiffin will coach the team throughout the postseason.
According to reports, Kiffin met with Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter and chancellor Glenn Boyce for roughly three hours on Saturday afternoon. Nakos reported that much of Saturday's delay was connected to Kiffin's desire to coach the team in the postseason.
Carter and Keith reportedly told Kiffin that he would not be allowed to coach the team if he accepted another job, citing concerns about the transfer portal, among other reasons.
Reports have suggested that former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge would serve as interim coach if Kiffin takes the LSU job.
Kiffin's success at Ole Miss has made him one of the hottest names in the past few coaching cycles.
Over his six seasons in Oxford, Kiffin has compiled a 55-19 overall record and has led the Rebels to five consecutive bowl appearances. He's won 10 or more games four times, including the past three seasons.
Kiffin began his head-coaching career at Tennessee in 2009, leaving Knoxville for USC after just one season. He spent four seasons with the Trojans, going 28-15 before being fired in 2013 after a 3-2 start.
After a three-year stint as the offensive coordinator at Alabama, Kiffin got another shot at being a head coach at Florida Atlantic. He went 26-13 over three seasons, winning two C-USA championships and leading the Owls to two bowl appearances.
According to ESPN's Marty Smith, Kiffin is scheduled to hold a team meeting at 9 a.m. CT with an official announcement about his future.
Smith also reported that no official contract has been signed as of Saturday night.
LSU has reportedly offered Kiffin a lucrative deal worth nearly $12 million per year over seven seasons. It would make Kiffin one of the highest-paid, if not the highest-paid, head coaches in college football.
LSU finished the 2025 season with a 17-13 loss to No. 8 Oklahoma on Saturday night. With the loss, the Tigers finished 7-5 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. The Tigers fired head coach Brian Kelly after LSU's loss to Texas A&M earlier this season.