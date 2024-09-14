LaNorris Sellers injury: South Carolina QB hurts ankle in LSU game
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers sustained an ankle injury late in the first half of Saturday's game against the LSU Tigers, head coach Shane Beamer said.
"He's got a little bit of an ankle," Beamer said on ESPN at halftime. "We'll go in there and look at it and see where we are."
Sellers was not on the field with the offense when it began its opening possession of the second half, and was seen standing on the sideline wearing his uniform with his helmet.
He was able to return to the field on the Gamecocks' successive drive in the third quarter, but replaced by backup Robby Ashford again soon after.
The injury occurred when Sellers dropped back to pass on a 3rd and 10 from the LSU 35-yard line but landed awkwardly on his leg while taking a sack.
South Carolina trainers escorted the quarterback directly to the team's locker room before the conclusion of the first half.
The Gamecocks led No. 16 LSU, 24-16, at the half.
"He is going to try to play," ESPN reporter Holly Rowe said during the broadcast coming out of the halftime break. "They're just not sure how much he can do."
Sellers was enjoying a breakout performance prior to the injury, completing 8 of 15 pass attempts for 112 yards and running for 2 touchdowns on 8 carries while covering another 88 yards.
The quarterback's statement 75-yard touchdown run gave South Carolina a 24-10 advantage with 4:28 left to go in the second quarter.
Ashford, a transfer from Auburn this offseason, went into the game in Sellers' place. The Gamecocks went three-and-out on the first drive of the second half.
But the quarterback led a 75 yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, when tailback Raheim Sanders ran for a 66 yard score to give the Gamecocks a 30-29 lead.
