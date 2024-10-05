Lee Corso absent from ESPN's College GameDay today
Lee Corso is absent from Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s College GameDay as the network’s flagship show traveled to Berkeley, Calif., the site of today’s Miami vs. Cal football game.
GameDay host Rece Davis said that Corso was under the weather, but that he would return to the program in the near future.
There was some concern about Corso’s status for this week’s show after it was revealed that he wasn’t named among the hosts who would be present at Cal in ESPN’s press release for this week’s show.
Corso has been a feature of every college football Saturday with his opinions and game predictions, most notably the "headgear pick" he makes before games.
After some health issues, he missed five shows during the 2022 football season and is no longer featured for the entire three-hour program.
A featured analyst on the GameDay program since its inception in 1987, Corso suffered a stroke in 2009, suffering partial paralysis, and requiring three days of intensive care followed by a week's stay in the hospital.
The stroke impacted Corso's speech, as he was unable to talk for a month after the incident. Since returning to the air, he has been scripting many of his appearances on the program.
