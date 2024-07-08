Lee Corso's role at ESPN as Nick Saban joins College GameDay
Although it's likely he will take a limited role once again, Lee Corso is expected to return to ESPN College GameDay for the 2024 college football season despite ex-Alabama head coach Nick Saban joining the program as a full-time analyst.
Corso turns 89 in August.
Corso confirmed late last year that he intended to return to College GameDay for 2024 when speaking for a profile in GQ Magazine.
"I'm gonna be like that guy in Vaudeville," Corso told GQ. "They hook him around the neck, and they pull him off the stage as he keeps talking."
The Athletic also confirmed that Corso would return to College GameDay in 2024, as reporter Richard Deitsch said ESPN told him in February that the long-time broadcaster would be back.
Corso has been a feature of every college football Saturday with his opinions and game predictions, most notably the "headgear pick" he makes before games.
After some health issues, he missed five shows during the 2022 football season and is no longer featured for the entire three-hour program.
A featured analyst on the GameDay program since its inception in 1987, Corso suffered a stroke in 2009, suffering partial paralysis, and requiring three days of intensive care followed by a week's stay in the hospital.
The stroke impacted Corso's speech, as he was unable to talk for a month after the incident. Since returning to the air, he has been scripting many of his appearances on the program.
