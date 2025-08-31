Lee Corso’s Former Teams All Came Together for One Perfect Saturday
College football fans are always looking for good parlays, but none could have been more lucrative than if you took every team Lee Corso had anything to do with in Week 1.
It was Lee Corso’s day on Saturday, not only as the veteran broadcaster made his final appearance on College GameDay, but also on the field, where remarkably every team Corso was involved with as a coach all won their games.
From his days as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Florida State in 1958 to his tenure at Northern Illinois in 1984, every school Corso worked for came through on what you might call the Lee Corso Parlay in Week 1.
The man himself even predicted one of those matchups, one that turned into the biggest upset of the weekend.
“Florida State is my school,” Corso said on College GameDay. “How the hell am I going to pick against them? Florida State upsets Alabama.”
How right he turned out to be. In arguably the most surprising result in college football’s first weekend, the unranked Seminoles got the better of the No. 8 ranked Crimson Tide.
But that wasn’t the only Corso-related win on the field on Saturday.
Maryland, where Corso was quarterbacks coach from 1959 to 1965, convincingly defeated Florida Atlantic in a 39-7 result behind some promising play from new quarterback Malik Washington.
Navy, where Corso worked as a defensive backs coach from 1965-68, relied on its traditional ground game to the tune of 464 rushing yards in a 52-7 pummeling of VMI on Saturday.
From there, Corso moved on to Louisville, serving as head coach from 1969-72, and it was those Cardinals who pounded Eastern Kentucky as quarterback Miller Moss put up over 200 yards passing and Isaac Brown added 126 yards with 2 touchdowns on just 6 carries.
Indiana was where Corso spent the longest time of any school, leading the Hoosiers from 1973 to 1982, and Curt Cignetti secured a win for IU against Old Dominion.
Northern Illinois, the last stop in Corso's college football coaching career, edged out Holy Cross in a 19-17 decision.
A clean sweep for the Lee Corso parlay, a perfect 6-0 in honor of college football's most beloved broadcaster, putting a bow on a legacy the sport may never see matched again.
--