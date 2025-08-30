Lee Corso’s Final Pick: College GameDay’s Week 1 College Football Picks
The day has finally arrived, marking the real start of the 2025 college football season with the annual Week 1 action giving us an early taste of what's to come, and to celebrate the occasion, the guys on ESPN's College GameDay have revealed their picks for the games on today.
Saturday also marks an emotional day for college football fans and College GameDay, in particular.
Joining the crew for the final time will be 90-year-old veteran college football broadcaster Lee Corso, the beloved fixture who will make his final appearance and his final headgear game prediction from Columbus, as reigning national champion Ohio State welcomes Texas.
That’s where it all began for Corso, who made his first-ever headgear pick in front of Ohio Stadium back in 1996, when he donned Brutus the Buckeye’s cap, kicking off a tradition that has lasted for more than a generation since then.
Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final picks for the biggest games today with the help of Lee Corso and the boys on ESPN’s College GameDay.
Lee Corso's Final Headgear Pick: Ohio State over Texas
College football Week 1 picks, predictions
Tennessee vs. Syracuse: A clean sheet for the Vols against the Orange in this SEC vs. ACC matchup, with Joey Aguilar making his debut at quarterback for UT.
Alabama at Florida State: Lee Corso, a Florida State alum, stood alone taking his alma mater to upset the Crimson Tide at home, while the others took Bama.
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina: A unanimous decision in favor of the Gamecocks to take care of the Hokies in this non-conference season opener.
Notre Dame at Miami: Corso and Desmond Howard predict the Hurricanes will take down the Irish at home, while Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, and Pat McAfee side with the Golden Domers to win on the road.
LSU at Clemson: Saban takes Clemson to hand Brian Kelly another Week 1 loss, while Corso and Howard stick with LSU to upset on the road.
Texas at Ohio State: Herbstreit and Pat McAfee project the Buckeyes will hold firm at home, while Saban and Howard are riding with the Longhorns.
How accurate has Lee Corso been through the years?
Coming into today, Corso made a total of 430 mascot headgear game predictions over his career, according to ESPN’s official numbers.
And he’s well over .500 over that time, heading into his final show with a .665 win percentage in his career, boasting a 286-144 all-time personal record.
Corso has donned the mascot headgear of 69 different college football programs, and the school with the most selections is where he’ll hang it up for good.
Ohio State leads the way with 45 of Corso’s headgear picks, including his first on Oct. 5, 1996, when he correctly picked the Buckeyes to take down Penn State.
Alabama is second among Corso’s favored teams, earning 45 headgear predictions over the years. LSU is third with 25, Florida is fourth with 22, and Oregon fifth with 21 picks.
