College Football HQ

Lee Corso’s Final Pick: College GameDay’s Week 1 College Football Picks

The guys on ESPN's College GameDay reveal their final predictions for college football's Week 1 season opening action, including the final headgear pick from legendary broadcaster Lee Corso.

James Parks

ESPN College GameDay reveals their final predictions for the top college football games on the Week 1 schedule today as the 2025 season finally gets underway.
ESPN College GameDay reveals their final predictions for the top college football games on the Week 1 schedule today as the 2025 season finally gets underway. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The day has finally arrived, marking the real start of the 2025 college football season with the annual Week 1 action giving us an early taste of what's to come, and to celebrate the occasion, the guys on ESPN's College GameDay have revealed their picks for the games on today.

Saturday also marks an emotional day for college football fans and College GameDay, in particular.

Joining the crew for the final time will be 90-year-old veteran college football broadcaster Lee Corso, the beloved fixture who will make his final appearance and his final headgear game prediction from Columbus, as reigning national champion Ohio State welcomes Texas.

That’s where it all began for Corso, who made his first-ever headgear pick in front of Ohio Stadium back in 1996, when he donned Brutus the Buckeye’s cap, kicking off a tradition that has lasted for more than a generation since then.

Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final picks for the biggest games today with the help of Lee Corso and the boys on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Lee Corso's Final Headgear Pick: Ohio State over Texas

College football Week 1 picks, predictions

Tennessee vs. Syracuse: A clean sheet for the Vols against the Orange in this SEC vs. ACC matchup, with Joey Aguilar making his debut at quarterback for UT.

Alabama at Florida State: Lee Corso, a Florida State alum, stood alone taking his alma mater to upset the Crimson Tide at home, while the others took Bama.

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina: A unanimous decision in favor of the Gamecocks to take care of the Hokies in this non-conference season opener.

Notre Dame at Miami: Corso and Desmond Howard predict the Hurricanes will take down the Irish at home, while Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, and Pat McAfee side with the Golden Domers to win on the road.

LSU at Clemson: Saban takes Clemson to hand Brian Kelly another Week 1 loss, while Corso and Howard stick with LSU to upset on the road.

Texas at Ohio State: Herbstreit and Pat McAfee project the Buckeyes will hold firm at home, while Saban and Howard are riding with the Longhorns.

How accurate has Lee Corso been through the years?

Coming into today, Corso made a total of 430 mascot headgear game predictions over his career, according to ESPN’s official numbers.

And he’s well over .500 over that time, heading into his final show with a .665 win percentage in his career, boasting a 286-144 all-time personal record.

Corso has donned the mascot headgear of 69 different college football programs, and the school with the most selections is where he’ll hang it up for good.

Ohio State leads the way with 45 of Corso’s headgear picks, including his first on Oct. 5, 1996, when he correctly picked the Buckeyes to take down Penn State.

Alabama is second among Corso’s favored teams, earning 45 headgear predictions over the years. LSU is third with 25, Florida is fourth with 22, and Oregon fifth with 21 picks.

--

College Football HQ picks

College football rankings: ESPN updates Top 25 poll in Week 1

College football picks against the spread for Week 1 games

LSU vs. Clemson prediction: Who wins, and why?

Alabama vs. Florida State game prediction

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Texas Longhorns prediction

Tennessee vs. Syracuse expert game prediction

College football conference power rankings for 2025 season

Ranking college football's 12 most likely Playoff teams in 2025

College football strength of schedule rankings for the 2025 season

--

AP top 25 college football rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Texas (25)
  2. Penn State (23)
  3. Ohio State (11)
  4. Clemson (4)
  5. Georgia (1)
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oregon (1)
  8. Alabama 
  9. LSU
  10. Miami
  11. Arizona State
  12. Illinois 
  13. South Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Florida
  16. SMU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Indiana
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Iowa State
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Tennessee
  25. Boise State

--

Read more from College Football HQ

feed

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.

Home/Picks