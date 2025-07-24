'We're gonna handle that' Clemson star claps back at LSU coach's 'Death Valley Junior' jab
LSU and Clemson both refer to their respective home stadiums as “Death Valley,” and naturally the question of which is the real one will be the subject of some informal debate as the two college football blue bloods meet in the first weekend of the 2025 season.
Clemson will have the home field advantage in that meeting, but LSU coach Brian Kelly got involved recently when he referred to Clemson’s house as “Death Valley Junior.”
Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker heard that, and rather than lob some more bulletin board material back in the other direction, he prefers to decide it on the field.
“They can have their opinion. We’re gonna handle all that on August 30,” Parker said.
“At the end of the day, we can do all the talking, we still got to play. So we’re gonna see, you know what I’m saying? They’re hyping up everybody across the board, all these transfers they got. We’ll see.”
LSU and Clemson last met on the same field in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, when Joe Burrow led LSU’s historic offense in a 42-25 victory over their ACC counterparts to win the title.
While this year’s meeting won’t mean quite that much, what happens on the field this time around should prove consequential in its own right.
Both teams will be highly considered, each in the AP top 25 rankings, Clemson the preseason favorite to win the ACC title again, and the Week 1 decision should have an impact on how the playoff committee forms the postseason field.
If we’re going strictly by chronology, Clemson could have the upper hand on who gets to be considered the real Death Valley.
Its claim dates back to 1948, when Presbyterian head coach Lonnie McMillan first referred to Memorial Stadium by that moniker.
LSU was first referred to as Death Valley starting in 1959, notably after beating a Clemson team by a touchdown in the Sugar Bowl game that year.
Prior to that point, Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge had already clinched its reputation as being a nightmare for opposing teams, earning the nickname “Deaf Valley” thanks to its famously ear-splitting crowd noise.
Here in 2025, both teams appear pretty evenly matched, both returning experienced and productive quarterbacks.
Garrett Nussmeier steps in again for LSU after leading its offense to a top 10 ranking nationally in passing production, aided by a solid group of transfer receivers, but working behind a refashioned offensive line.
Cade Klubnik is back for Clemson after posting by far his best career numbers, throwing for 3,639 yards with 36 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions, while the Tigers return what should be another strong defensive front rotation.
The bookies foresee a close game, as Clemson is a narrow 3.5 point favorite against LSU on its home field, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Both teams are also contenders for the national title, with Clemson at +1200 and LSU at +1700 to win it all, so plenty more is on the line in Week 1 than a nickname.
