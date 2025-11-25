$63 million college football coach rises as heavy favorite to be named LSU HC
As Florida, Ole Miss and LSU await a decision from Lane Kiffin, the college football odds are pointing to a heavy favorite as the next Tigers coach. Kiffin could opt to stay at Ole Miss, but LSU has emerged as the favorite, if the coach leaves Oxford.
Kalshi provides current odds for sports and current events. The site has had Kiffin's chances to land the LSU job as high as 79% in recent days.
On Tuesday, Kiffin's odds have dropped slightly, but the Ole Miss coach is still a strong favorite at LSU with a 62% chance. This is a sizable jump as Kiffin was listed at 34% on Nov. 20.
For context, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz is a distant second with a 14% chance to land the LSU job.
Let's dive into the latest college football rumors on LSU's coaching search and Kiffin's future.
Lane Kiffin's decision could be leaked before Ole Miss at Mississippi State game: Report
Ole Miss previously announced that a decision on Kiffin's future will be revealed on Saturday, the day after the Egg Bowl rivalry showdown. Not everyone is convinced Kiffin will be able to hold his decision until after gameday.
“I won’t be surprised to see something leak on Friday morning,” a source told On3's Pete Nakos on Monday.
Lane Kiffin continues to communicate with LSU, Florida and Ole Miss
Kiffin continues to communicate with Florida, Ole Miss and LSU, per Nakos. By the way, Ole Miss is a favorite to make the College Football Playoff, prompting a potential decision for the Rebels on whether Kiffin would coach in the postseason if he accepts a job with an SEC rival.
"In one of the wildest coaching carousels to date, Kiffin is in full control," Nakos wrote on Monday. "As one industry source told On3 on Monday morning, he 'holds the keys' to nearly the entire carousel.
"Lines of communication remain open between all three schools and Kiffin’s camp, sources have said."
Kiffin's current contract at Ole Miss runs through 2031 and has the coach making an estimated $9 million annually.
