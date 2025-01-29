LSU football targets ex-Florida State OC Alex Atkins in offensive role: report
LSU is targeting former Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins for a role on its football staff, according to a report from The Advocate.
LSU is interested in adding Atkins to its staff as a tight ends coach and run game coordinator, according to the latest reporting.
LSU will return offensive coordinator Joe Sloan and offensive line coach Brad Davis will also be back next season, his fifth with the school.
Atkins was on the Florida State staff for the last three seasons as offensive line coach and offensive coordinator before the program made changes that resulted in his departure.
Florida State’s offense was productive in 2022 and 2023, the latter season culminating in the team’s undefeated regular season campaign and an ACC championship.
The Seminoles ranked 54th nationally in total offense, averaging over 401 total yards per game and placed 18th in scoring, averaging 34.6 points per game.
But the offense declined severely in 2024 as Florida State finished just 2-10, ranking 132nd among 134 FBS teams in total offensive output.
This past season, the team averaged just under 271 yards per game and was third-worst in the country by averaging 15.4 points per game.
Atkins was also suspended for the first three games of the 2024 football season for recruiting violations.
Prior to joining the Seminoles, Atkins was an offensive assistant at Charlotte, Tulane, Georgia Southern, and other FCS-level football programs.
-
