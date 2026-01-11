Former 5-star QB sparks transfer portal battle between two college football programs

The college football offseason received a massive jolt of energy regarding a high-profile quarterback decision. A highly touted former five-star recruit officially placed his name into the transfer portal this week to spark an immediate recruiting battle. This move creates a significant shift in the landscape for several top-tier programs looking to upgrade their roster talent immediately.

He spent his freshman campaign serving as a backup for a prominent West Coast power before opting to explore other options. The decision comes after the incumbent starter announced plans to return for another season in Los Angeles. This talented passer possesses four years of eligibility and offers immediate upside for teams in need of a dynamic playmaker to lead their offense.

Elite programs are already lining up to secure his services for the upcoming campaign. Two major conference rivals have quickly emerged as the primary contenders for his commitment.

One suitor aims to get the prospect on campus immediately, while the other navigates its own complex quarterback room situation involving potential NFL departures.

Lane Kiffin and LSU battle Oregon for Husan Longstreet

Former USC quarterback Husan Longstreet is the player at the center of this developing saga. The Corona, California, native entered the portal Thursday after playing behind Jayden Maiava during his freshman season.

Maiava intends to return to the Trojans next year, which prompted the move. Longstreet finished his brief USC tenure with 103 passing yards and one touchdown across four appearances.

LSU appears to be the aggressor in this recruitment under new head coach Lane Kiffin. The Tigers are working to get Longstreet on campus before any other program. Kiffin has a clear need at center with Garrett Nussmeier ineligible and backup Michael Van Buren transferring to USF. The head coach also has a track record of developing transfers like Jaxson Dart and Trinidad Chambliss.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) saw limited playing time in what will be a redshirt season in 2025. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Longstreet has family roots in Louisiana, which could aid the Tigers. He was also intrigued by Kiffin during his high school recruitment when the coach was at Ole Miss. Kiffin has fully embraced a villain persona this offseason by attempting to flip Washington quarterback Demond Williams days after he signed a lucrative deal. That pursuit may have burned a bridge with fellow transfer target Sam Leavitt.

Oregon remains a major threat to land the talented passer despite the aggressive push from Baton Rouge. The Ducks join LSU as teams to watch closely, according to On3.

Oregon and LSU are the two early frontrunners to land the services of former USC quarterback Husan Longstreet via the transfer portal. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Head coach Dan Lanning is currently awaiting an NFL Draft decision from Dante Moore while also remaining in the mix for Dylan Raiola. Oregon has successfully used the portal to sign three consecutive starting quarterbacks, including Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel.

The decision for Longstreet could hinge on immediate playing time and offensive fit. Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein is departing to become the head coach at Kentucky which adds a variable to the Ducks' pitch. USC will move forward with veteran Sam Huard as the primary backup to Maiava. Huard is playing for his fourth school in six years and recently threw a key pass on a fake punt against Northwestern.

