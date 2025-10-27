New LSU football coach: Top 5 best candidates after Brian Kelly is fired
LSU has fired Brian Kelly, prompting plenty of college football rumors about who could be the next coach in Baton Rouge. Let's take a look at who LSU could hire next to replace Kelly.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported that things escalated between Kelly and LSU athletic director Scott Woodward over a disagreement about potential staff changes.
"Multiple program sources toldThe Athletic earlier Sunday, on the heels of LSU’s third loss in four games, that LSU athletic director Scott Woodward wanted Kelly to make staff changes, including firing offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, to try to fix an offense that ranks last in the SEC in rushing yards per game," Feldman wrote on Sunday.
"However, when Kelly and Woodward met Sunday afternoon, things got very tense. After Woodward told the head coach to fire his play caller, Kelly fired back that he wanted to make other staff moves Woodward wasn’t comfortable with."
Here's a look at the top coaching candidates at LSU.
No. 1 Tulane HC Jon Sumrall
The most obvious choice might already be coaching in Louisiana. Unlike Florida, LSU does not have the challenge of their most recent coach failing after making the jump from the Group of 6 to the Power 4.
Kelly was coaching at Notre Dame prior to LSU poaching the coach. Jon Sumrall has transformed Tulane into a College Football Playoff contender. The Green Wave coach has SEC roots as a former Kentucky linebacker and is already thriving coaching in Louisiana.
No. 2 Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz
Plucking a coach with a strong track record of winning in the SEC could be a more palatable path for LSU to take this time around. Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz is already winning in the SEC at a program with much less of a history of success than LSU.
Drinkwitz would bring an exciting offensive system and could thrive recruiting at LSU given his success landing highly touted prospects at Missouri. The Missouri coach may not be as splashy of a hire as some of the other potential names, but the Tigers need to win on the field, not just the press conference.
No. 3 Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin
Florida may not be the only team looking to poach Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss. The question is whether Kiffin wants to leave Ole Miss for Florida, LSU or another top program.
Thanks to the expanded College Football Playoff, Kiffin already has a championship path at Ole Miss. Not to mention that the pressure at Ole Miss is much less than what accompanies being the Florida or LSU head coach.
No. 4 Former Penn State HC James Franklin
Replacing Kelly with another coach who has a history of falling short winning marquee games may be less than ideal. Yet, Franklin could thrive in a return to the SEC.
Franklin likely would find it easier to have success recruiting at LSU compared to Penn State. The longtime coach thrived at Vanderbilt before joining Penn State.
No. 5 Former Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher appears eager to get back into coaching, but it remains to be seen if a top program like Florida, LSU or Penn State shares the same excitement. Fisher has the advantage of experience coaching at LSU as an assistant.
Yet, this experience came during a different era of college football. Could Fisher thrive in the new era of the transfer portal and NIL? Things ended poorly for Fisher at Texas A&M.
Wild Card: Former Alabama HC Nick Saban
Nick Saban's name has to be at least mentioned here as a candidate. Saban is a former LSU head coach, and the Tigers should at least force the legend to say no.
The "College GameDay" analyst has repeatedly emphasized his desire to remain retired. Perhaps LSU could make Saban an offer he cannot refuse, but chances are slim.