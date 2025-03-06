LSU football targets ex-national champion Kyle Williams as DL coach: report
A former national champion is returning home to join the LSU football staff.
LSU is looking to hire Kyle Williams as its next defensive line coach, according to multiple reports.
Williams played defensive tackle for LSU from 2002-05 and was on the Tigers’ national championship team during the 2003 season when Nick Saban was head coach.
He played in 46 total games and started 33 contests for LSU, and was named a second-team All-American and earned All-SEC honors as a senior.
Following his LSU career, Williams played 13 seasons on the defensive line for the Buffalo Bills, recording 48.5 sacks and 103 tackles for loss, being named to the Pro Bowl six times.
Williams spent the last five years as the defensive coordinator at Ruston High in Louisiana, his own former high school, before departing the position in January.
LSU’s defense was 32nd nationally last season by recording 34 sacks and was 30th with 2.62 sacks per game on average.
And the Tigers were just 85th out of 134 FBS teams with 5.23 tackles for loss generated per game.
News of Williams joining LSU comes days after it was revealed that Florida assistant Gerald Chatman turned the school down and elected to stay with the Gators this season.
LSU is seeking to replace Bo Davis, who left the defensive line coaching position after one season to join the New Orleans Saints in the same role.
