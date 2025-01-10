LSU's Kyren Lacy wanted for negligent homicide after deadly crash
Police in Louisiana have issued an arrest warrant for former LSU football player Kyren Lacy, who is accused of causing a fatal accident that killed a 78-year-old man on Dec. 17 and then fleeing the scene with giving aid or calling authorities.
Louisiana State Police said that Lacy will be charged with negligent homicide, felony hit and run, and reckless operation of a vehicle.
Police said they have been in contact with Lacy and his attorney to turn himself in.
Lacy “recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated no-passing zone,” police said.
“As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge,” a Louisiana State Police statement said.
Police added that another car swerved to its left to avoid the Dodge and in doing so crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with another car traveling south.
Police allege that Lacy drove around the scene and left “without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash.”
Lacy played two seasons at Louisiana before transferring to LSU in 2022.
He caught 58 passes for 866 yards and scored nine touchdowns this past season and declared for the NFL Draft two days after the crash.
