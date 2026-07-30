Major Big Ten Coach Blasts SEC Amid National Championship Drought

As 2026 college football media days come to a close, the debate between the Big Ten and SEC over conference supremacy rages on.

Coaches, media pundits and fans affiliated with both conferences have all thrown their two cents into the conversation.

Laura Rutledge of ESPN delivered an impassioned defense of the SEC on "The Pat McAfee Show," highlighting the league's intense weekly competition as a possible cause for its underwhelming College Football Playoff results.

"The competition within the league is so difficult that nine games of craziness week in and week out is a little different than other conferences," Rutledge said. "By the time they get to the end, there's not many of them left (because) they eliminate each other. Furthermore, they're gassed, they're injured and they have issues. I'm not making excuses, I'm just pointing out facts."

The SEC's self-defense as college football's strongest conference has been a talking point for many prominent Big Ten figures during its media days, including Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti.

Instead of boasting the league's three consecutive national championship victories, Cignetti discussed the Big Ten's humility when it underachieves.

"We don't run a hype machine up here in the Midwest," Cignetti said. "We believe everything is earned, not given. When we fall short, we say we fell short. We don't cry a river and whine and complain. All right, that's why we're the best."

Cignetti jabbed at the SEC during 2025 Big Ten media days

Cignetti's line about not running a hype machine is not the first time he has taken a shot at the SEC during Big Ten media days in his Indiana tenure.

The Hoosiers backed out of a home-and-home series with Virginia scheduled in September of the 2027 and 2028 seasons. Now, Indiana will not play a Power Four team outside of the Big Ten in the regular season under Cignetti until at least 2030. Cignetti jokingly referred to this decision as an "SEC scheduling philosophy."

"So, we figured we would just adopt an SEC scheduling philosophy," Cignetti said about the decision during 2025 Big Ten media days. "Some people don't like it. I'm more focused in on those nine conference games."

How has Cignetti fared against the SEC at Indiana?

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Daniel Ndukwe (17) and linebacker Quentin Clark (40) react after the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sample size is incredibly limited two years into Cignetti's tenure, but he backed up the talk the one time he faced an SEC program.

The Hoosiers dominated their way to a Rose Bowl victory over Alabama in the midst of their national championship run. Indiana held Alabama under 200 yards of total offense while pushing the Crimson Tide around for 215 yards on the ground in the 38-3 triumph.