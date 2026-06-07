Major Big Ten Program Named Most Hated Team in College Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the best programs in the history of the sport.

A fan can pick just about any era, and chances are that the Buckeyes are one of the best teams in that era. Since 2012, Ohio State has had a double-digit win season every year except the Covid-shortened 2020 season, when the Buckeyes went 7-1 and reached the national championship game.

Ohio State has won two national championships in the College Football Playoff era and nine overall. They also have seven Heisman Trophy winners and are the only program to have a player who won multiple awards (Archie Griffin in 1974 and 1975).

Ohio State's Dominance Never Ends

For their fan base, this type of success is fun to watch. It's great knowing you have a football program that has been this successful. However, for other fan bases, it hasn't been as fun.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (12) sacks Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during the Cotton Bowl. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On "The Film Guy Network," host Brooks Austin, with a panel of other college football fans, elected to put Ohio State No. 1 on the most hated teams list for the 2026 season, citing its constant success.

"Ohio State was overwhelmingly mentioned," Austin said. "I think that's due to the fact that they've had (five) losing seasons since World War II. Just constantly great. I mean, just always at the top. They're constantly beating your favorite team, whether it be in the regular season or in big-time football games. They're great."

Success Breeds Resentment

Austin is right. Greatness isn't always celebrated. Fans say they love greatness and love watching greatness, but in reality, fans love parity. They only love greatness if it's their team that is having the run of greatness.

If you are a rival of Ohio State, it makes sense not to like them. For everyone else, the historic run should be celebrated. Having only five losing seasons since World War II is insane. That should be considered the standard for great college football programs. That shouldn't be looked at as a negative.

Ohio State Should Embrace the Villain Role

As for the Buckeyes, they should let this hatred fool them. Fully buy into the villain role. That is because it shows the great respect your peers have for you. They hate you because of how great you are. Take that as a compliment and keep fueling that hate by putting out great season after great season.

That's what Ohio State, led by head coach Ryan Day and superstars Julian Saying and Jeremiah Smith, will be tasked with this season.