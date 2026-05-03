There’s Only One New SEC Coach That Feels Like a Sure Thing And It's Not Lane Kiffin

One of the biggest storylines of the college football offseason was the SEC coaching carousel, and no move generated more buzz than Lane Kiffin taking over at LSU.

It is the type of hire that grabs headlines and immediately raises expectations. It is also the type of move that many are too quick to label as the best of the cycle.

That assumption deserves more scrutiny.

Kiffin arrives at LSU after a highly successful run at Ole Miss, where he went 55-19 and turned the program into a legitimate SEC contender. He produced four double-digit win seasons and led the Rebels to their first College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.

That resume makes him one of the most proven offensive minds in college football and an obvious fit for a program that expects to compete for championships right away.

But context matters when evaluating coaching hires.

Kiffin is stepping into a situation built to win immediately. LSU has elite resources, strong recruiting pipelines and a roster that is already capable of competing at a high level. This is not a rebuild. It is a finishing job. That reality makes his path to early success much easier than what other coaches in the SEC are facing.

That is why calling him the best hire feels more like the safe take than the correct one.

On “The Paul Finebaum Show,” Andy Staples expressed strong confidence in Kiffin’s future at LSU.

"I'm reasonably certain that Lane Kiffin is going to be really good at LSU," Staples said. "That one feels easy. We saw what he did at Ole Miss. He went, and they invested in a good roster for him at LSU. So, I'm very confident in what he can do."

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall speaks after spring practice. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The more interesting case is what is happening elsewhere in the SEC.

Florida’s decision to hire Jon Sumrall may not have created the same level of national buzz, but it carries far more long-term significance. Sumrall took over a program that has struggled with identity and consistency for more than a decade.

Unlike LSU, this is not about maintaining a standard. It is about rebuilding one from the ground up.

That is a much harder job.

Sumrall went 20-8 at Tulane and led the program to a College Football Playoff appearance, but what stands out is how he has approached his new role. He has been direct about roster limitations, aggressive in addressing weaknesses and intentional in rebuilding confidence within the program. That approach is not flashy, but it is exactly what Florida has been missing.

This is where opinion separates from surface-level analysis.

Kiffin might win faster. That is likely. But Sumrall has a chance to change the trajectory of an entire program. That carries more weight in the long run.

Winning with an already strong foundation is expected. Rebuilding a broken one is what defines elite coaching. Other SEC hires fall somewhere in between.

Alex Golesh at Auburn inherits a program searching for stability after years of inconsistency. That job requires patience and cultural change, which are difficult to measure early. Kentucky and Arkansas also made moves that come with uncertainty, further highlighting how unique each situation is within the SEC coaching landscape.

That is why grouping all hires together misses the point.

The SEC coaching carousel is not just about who wins first. It is about who builds something sustainable. LSU expects immediate contention, and Kiffin is positioned to deliver that. Florida needs transformation, and Sumrall is taking on the harder challenge of making that happen.

In today’s college football landscape, where expectations are immediate and patience is limited, the best hire is not always the one that produces the fastest results. It is the one that creates lasting success.

That is why the easy answer is not always the right one.