Major College Football Coach Labeled 'Biggest Story' Heading Into 2026 Season

The LSU Tigers made one of the biggest moves in college football this past season when they decided to part ways with head coach Brian Kelly and replace him with Lane Kiffin.

The decision came despite Kelly posting a 34-14 record in four seasons, but LSU ultimately determined that consistent contention was not enough without championship-level results. That led the program to target Kiffin as a coach capable of raising the ceiling.

He arrived in Baton Rouge following a highly successful six-year run at the Ole Miss Rebels, where he compiled a 55-19 record. He led the Rebels to four double-digit win seasons and transformed the program from a middle-tier SEC team into a legitimate playoff contender.

That rise peaked in 2025 when Ole Miss reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. However, Kiffin accepted the LSU job before the postseason, leaving Ole Miss to finish its playoff run without him.

The Rebels still advanced to the semifinals with wins over Tulane Green Wave and the Georgia Bulldogs before falling to the Miami Hurricanes, reinforcing how strong the foundation he built truly was.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

CBS Sports' John Talty appeared on “The Paul Finebaum Show,” where he said Kiffin could be the biggest storyline heading into 2026.

"He's the straw that stirs the drink," Tatly said. "He's the guy who moves the needle the way that I don't think any other coach in America does at this point... and I think he will certainly be the biggest story heading into the 2026 season."

That assessment goes beyond personality. Kiffin’s offensive approach, portal aggressiveness and willingness to adapt make him one of the most influential figures in the sport’s current era. At LSU, those traits will be magnified. Unlike Ole Miss, where exceeding expectations defined success, LSU operates with championship-or-bust pressure, having won three national titles since 2000.

Kiffin has already approached the job in a familiar way by assembling the nation’s top-ranked transfer portal class, continuing the roster-building strategy that defined his success in Oxford. However, the margin for error in Baton Rouge is far smaller.

If he can quickly translate that talent into wins, LSU has the potential to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. If not, the same expectations that led to Kelly’s departure will quickly shift toward Kiffin.

Ultimately, Kiffin’s tenure at LSU will be judged not by momentum or excitement, but by results. If he delivers early success, he could cement himself as the face of the sport. If he falls short, it will raise questions about whether his approach can translate to a true championship-level program.