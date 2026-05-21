College Football World Reacts to Ed Orgeron Returning to LSU
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Few college football coaches are capable of embodying their program's culture the way Ed Orgeron embodied LSU's culture.
The Larose, Louisiana native played defensive lineman for the Tigers in 1979 before transferring to Northwestern State for the final three seasons of his college football career. Two years after a run as USC's interim head coach in 2013, Les Miles hired Orgeron to LSU's staff in 2015 as a defensive line coach.
When the Tigers decided Miles had run his course after an early-season loss at Auburn in 2016, they tabbed Orgeron as the interim head coach. LSU posted a 6-2 record with Orgeron at the helm the rest of the way, a mark good enough to earn him his first head coaching job since the one he held at Ole Miss a decade earlier.
Orgeron posted a 51-20 overall record as LSU's head coach in almost six seasons on the job. His run with the Tigers was highlighted by their 15-0 mark in 2019, a team that featured future NFL stars on offense in Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.
Even as LSU fell apart under his leadership in the two years after 2019, Orgeron's love for the Tigers never wavered. LSU's parting with Orgeron in 2021 was a mutual understanding between parties that change was needed, as opposed to a tension that boiled over like Brian Kelly's termination.
When LSU hired Lane Kiffin as its next head coach at the end of November, there was speculation that he would bring his former assistant back to LSU. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Kiffin hired Orgeron as a special assistant to defense and recruiting for the Tigers on Wednesday.
Following Thamel's report, the college football world reacted to Kiffin's decision to bring Orgeron onto his 2026 staff at LSU.
Reactions to Orgeron's return to LSU
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Tucker Harlin is a passionate sports fan and journalist covering college sports. His work can be found on Vols Wire of the USA TODAY Sports Media Group and The Voice of College Football Network. He graduated from the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Tennessee in 2024 and is based in Nashville.Follow TuckerHarlin