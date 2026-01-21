Major college football coach listed among candidates for Steelers head coach vacancy

The 2026 NFL head coaching carousel is in full swing as the offseason draws nearer. Close to a third of the league will have a new face leading their franchises next season.

The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants wasted no time moving on from their head coaches, making their announcements to part ways in the first three months of the season.

The Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals all fired coaches at the conclusion of the regular season. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills also entered coaching searches following their elimination from the playoffs.

Of the 10 different franchises searching for new coaches, four have announced their next hires. The head coaching hires include John Harbaugh (Giants), Kevin Stefanski (Falcons), Jeff Hafley (Dolphins) and Robert Saleh (Titans).

The coaches most NFL franchises are targeting are like Stefanski and Harbaugh, who have successfully coached other organizations to the playoffs in prior head coaching tenures. Up and coming coordinator hires are less in demand than in previous cycles.

A less popular route for NFL head coaching searches involves scouring the college ranks for the best possible names. While coaches like Jim Harbaugh are proof that the jump from college to the NFL is not an impossible one, more coaches have historically wound up like Nick Saban and Steve Spurrier and gone back down to college following unsuccessful NFL stints.

The college head coach that has been lumped into coaching searches for much of the NFL offseason is Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. He was first considered a prime candidate for the Giants and has become a name on the list of candidates for the Steelers' opening more recently.

Despite his recent contract extension with the Fighting Irish, odds still exist for Freeman to potentially look toward the Steelers for a job opening. BetOnline released updated odds for which coach the Steelers will most likely hire for their vacancy, giving Freeman 50 to 1 odds of accepting the job.

Updated odds to be the next Pittsburgh Steelers HC:



Chris Shula (+125)

Mike McCarthy (+150)

Brian Flores (+300)

Sean McDermott (12/1)

Klint Kubiak (20/1)

Kliff Kingsbury (20/1)

Anthony Weaver (22/1)

Jesse Minter (40/1)

Matt Nagy (50/1)

Marcus Freeman (50/1)

Jon Gruden (66/1)… — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) January 20, 2026

Freeman worked his way up the coaching ladder with stops at Kent State, Purdue and Cincinnati as a defensive coordinator and linebacker coach prior to his time at Notre Dame. He served in the same role with the Fighting Irish for one season before his promotion to head coach following Brian Kelly's departure for LSU.

In four seasons on the job, Freeman has amassed a 43-12 overall record. Notre Dame has won 10 or more games in three of the four seasons, the second of which featured a run to the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game.