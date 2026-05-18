National Contender Takes Lead in Three-Team Race for Elite WR Recruit

The race for one of the most coveted pass catchers in the 2027 cycle is starting to take shape, and a familiar name is out in front.

Julius Jones Jr., the four-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, has Notre Dame, Oregon and Miami as his top three programs, according to Rivals national recruiting analyst Mike Singer.

Jones Jr. is the No. 15 wide receiver in the 2027 Rivals rankings and one of the most pursued skill players in the country, with a decision reportedly set for June 23.

Oregon and Miami push for a Florida priority

Singer laid out the pecking order on a recent Rivals podcast, slotting the Hurricanes in the third spot behind Oregon. Miami carries the location advantage, with St. Thomas Aquinas sitting roughly 35 miles from Coral Gables, but the Hurricanes have not moved the recruitment in the way many expected.

Oregon, meanwhile, has been one of the more aggressive programs nationally. Ducks wide receivers coach Ross Douglas built a tight bond with Jones Jr. last fall, with the receiver telling Rivals that he watches film with Douglas every Wednesday.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are considered to be second in the recruitment of wideout Julius Jones Jr. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks lost ground when five-star Kesean Bowman backed off his pledge last fall, and Dan Lanning's staff has chased Dakota Guerrant, Damani Warren and Osani Gayles to fill the room.

Landing Jones Jr. would shift the math considerably, especially with Oregon hosting him on an official visit June 5.

Notre Dame legacy intel and what comes next

Notre Dame's edge is hard to ignore. Jones Jr.'s father, Julius Jones, rushed for 3,018 yards for the Fighting Irish before the Dallas Cowboys took him in the second round of the 2004 NFL Draft.

"I think Notre Dame's got the lead with Oregon second, Miami running third," Singer said. "Whether Jones commits in May, June, July, whatever the case may be, I think it's going to be Notre Dame."

Marcus Freeman's staff offered Jones Jr. on Pot of Gold Day in March 2025, and the South Florida standout has visited South Bend multiple times since. Notre Dame is set to host him for his official June 11.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish are the leaders for Julius Jones Jr. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The receiver caught 51 passes for 750 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore, averaging 14.7 yards per reception against some of the heaviest competition in Florida. His junior tape showed even more separation speed and run-after-catch traits, both of which fit Mike Brown's offense in South Bend.

Notre Dame has yet to land a 2027 wide receiver commit but holds the lead for Pennsylvania four-star Cade Cooper as well. Adding Jones Jr. would give the Irish a legacy headliner at a position that needs one.

Jones Jr. is believed to have scheduled his commitment announcement on June 23.