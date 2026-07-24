Major College Football Head Coach Breaks An Unexpected Record At SEC Media Days

Not known for keeping his mouth shut, Lane Kiffin talked for more than 16 minutes before anyone asked him anything at SEC Media Days. When he finally stopped, the LSU head coach had set a record nobody knew existed.

Kiffin delivered a 2,807-word opening statement at SEC Media Days in Tampa on Thursday. That is the longest opening statement in the history of the event, according to reporter Brett McMurphy, who tracks the counts. Kiffin began his statement with, "Four score and seven years ago..." Just kidding.

It beat the 2,787 words South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer used two days earlier. By the time Kiffin finished, only four questions fit into the rest of his session. Perhaps Kiffin refused to be outdone and wanted to outpace the Gamecocks coach.

Or maybe Kiffin was inspired by celebrated film director Christopher Nolan's recent release, "The Odyssey," now in theaters. The original Greek poem runs about 120,000 words. Kiffin will need to step up his game next year to beat out Homer.

How long Lane Kiffin talked compared to past years

Kiffin's five opening statements at Ole Miss averaged five minutes and 32 seconds, per CBS Sports reporter David Cobb. His very first one as the Ole Miss head coach lasted two minutes and seven seconds. Thursday's ran roughly three times his normal length.

The record on the other end still belongs to the late Mike Leach. The former Mississippi State head coach opened his 2022 session with five words, per the same tracker: "I appreciate that. Any questions?" Leach handed the microphone back and let reporters do the work.

Two coaches with two ways to handle the same 30 minutes. RIP Coach Leach!

What Kiffin talked about at SEC Media Days

Kiffin covered a lot of ground before the questions started. He thanked commissioner Greg Sankey and mentioned meeting him 17 years earlier at Tennessee. He talked about his late father, Monte Kiffin, who coached the Tampa Bay defense. He talked about his son Knox, a high school quarterback. He talked about Baton Rouge.

"The seven months at LSU have been awesome," he said. "Louisiana has real hard-working people who are really passionate and who love football. That's been great. There are so many things to do in Baton Rouge, and New Orleans is right down the road."

He also explained his social media break, which Knox pushed him into.

Lane Kiffin gives his reasons as to why he really left Ole Miss for LSU.



Kiffin talks about what makes LSU “Just Different” and why putting all things together, makes LSU elite. pic.twitter.com/5kpvFASzI7 — AYS Sports (@AYSSPORTS) July 23, 2026

"Wasn't a long-term plan," Kiffin said. "It was really interesting to see as I went through it because Knox pushing me to do that, challenging me, allowed me to help other players, friends, coaches to say, 'man, you should try this sometime' because once you remove something from your life, you start to realize how many other people are addicted to it or need it."

Kiffin also gave a straight answer on the nine-game SEC schedule and how the playoff committee weighs strength of schedule.

"Teams will eventually get out of the bigger nonconference games because the selection process is not fixed," he said. "Until that is fixed to really truly reward strength of schedule, I was against it because I think what you're going to have is more conference losses."

What Kiffin did not talk about, his regrets

Here is the missing piece several reporters noticed.

Kiffin never brought up his Week 3 trip back to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium during the televised portion. He left Ole Miss for LSU before the Rebels played in the College Football Playoff. That is the story fans wanted, and it stayed off the table until a reporter got one of the four questions.

That reporter asked about comments Kiffin made to Vanity Fair, where he said the lack of diversity around Oxford hurt recruiting compared to LSU.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin had a lot to say at SEC Media Days on Thursday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You do things, and you make really good decisions, and you make poor decisions," Kiffin said.

"That was a poor usage of a term that I believe, just like many coaches that have been there before, was factual. But over the course of a long interview, (that) was bad timing and bad usage of the word. It is what it is. I apologized when I said it, and moving on."