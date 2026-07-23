‘Portal King’ Put on Notice by ESPN’s Jordan Rodgers Before 2026 College Football Season

The 2026 college football season is almost here as SEC media days are wrapping up this week.

Lane Kiffin is the Talk of SEC Media Days

One of the biggest storylines at SEC media days revolved around new LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin. He took over for Brian Kelly after Kelly was fired during last season. Kiffin comes to Baton Rouge after going 55-19 in six seasons as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Kiffin was able to build Ole Miss into a constant contender in the conference. He won double-digit games in four of his last five seasons. That includes an impressive 11-1 season last year that saw the Rebels reach their first College Football Playoff.

A big reason he was able to build a contender was due to his work in the transfer portal. Since 2022, Kiffin's Ole Miss teams have ranked in the top four in the transfer portal every season. That includes two second-place finishes, one first-place finish and one fourth-place finish. That gave him the title of "portal king."

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Rodgers Says Lane Kiffin Has No Excuses in Year 1

Now, Kiffin faces a new challenge, but he brought with him his stellar portal reputation. In his first season at LSU, he landed the No. 1-ranked transfer portal class. Because of that, ESPN's Jordan Rodgers revealed on "Get Up" that there are no excuses for Kiffin in Year 1.

"He left Ole Miss amidst an 11-1 regular season," Rodgers said. "With his best chance ever as a head coach to make a national championship because he felt he had a better opportunity to win national championships and more resources at LSU.

"So, you better double down and figure that out really quick. It's not going to be easy. I know the excuses galore. If they struggle early, it's because of so many portal players. But what did he make his reputation on? Being the portal king... If you can't do better than that at LSU, with more resources, in my opinion, it's a failure!"

Expecting a National Championship in Year 1 May Be Unrealistic

Kiffin's arrival has brought renewed excitement and heightened expectations to LSU. His track record in the transfer portal and success at Ole Miss suggest the Tigers should be playoff contenders sooner rather than later.

However, expecting a national championship in Year 1 may ignore the reality of how long it takes to build a complete program. Kiffin will ultimately be judged by whether he delivers championships at LSU, but that evaluation should be based on the long term, not just his first season in Baton Rouge.