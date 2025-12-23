Major college football head coach dealt reality check amid NFL rumors

The annual coaching carousel has begun to spin with increasing velocity as the professional football season nears its conclusion. A storied franchise in the NFC East is at the center of speculation following a disastrous campaign that necessitated a midseason leadership change.

Rumors have connected the organization to one of the most prominent names in collegiate athletics to fill the vacancy. The potential move would represent a seismic shift for both the university program and the professional team involved.

Speculation regarding the hire has dominated the news cycle as the struggling team looks to salvage its future after securing only two victories entering late December. Pundits and analysts have debated whether a leader with no professional coaching experience can successfully transition to the highest level of the sport. The allure of the job remains high despite the organization's recent history of instability and roster deficiencies.

However, a former player who achieved stardom at the university level before a lengthy professional career has voiced strong opposition to the rumors. He argued during a recent interview that the collegiate coach should reject any overtures from the professional ranks.

The alumnus cited the immense challenges of the specific market and the risks associated with leaving a stable, elite program for a rebuilding project with a history of chewing up coaches.

Former Irish receiver warns against making the professional leap

Golden Tate appeared on Monday's episode of Up & Adams to discuss the reports from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo linking Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman to the New York Giants. Host Kay Adams asked the former NFL wide receiver about the possibility of Freeman leaving the collegiate ranks. Tate did not mince words regarding the potential move.

"If I am Marcus Freeman, I say 'hell to the no' and I stay right there," Tate said. "Stay right there in South Bend, Indiana. You have something amazing."

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman (middle) was urged by former Fighting Irish wide receiver Golden Tate to stay in South Bend and not leave for a head coaching job in the NFL. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Tate played for the Giants for two seasons and expressed concern regarding Freeman's lack of professional coaching experience. Freeman has compiled a 43-12 record at Notre Dame but has never coached in the NFL. Tate, who played with the Irish from 2007 to 2009 and posted 157 catches, 2,707 yards, and 26 touchdowns in college, argued that the difference between the two levels is too significant for a coach without a league background.

"If I'm just looking outside, he doesn't have any background in NFL," Tate said. "NFL, that's a huge jump, buddy. I think the time will come, but the time is not now to be inserting yourself into the NFL with what you have in Notre Dame, for one."

The Giants fired Brian Daboll on November 10 following a 2-8 start. Interim head coach Mike Kafka has gone 0-3 since taking over the 2-12 squad. Adams noted that other young coaches like Liam Coen and Ben Johnson have found success this season. Tate dismissed the comparison because those coaches had prior NFL exposure.

Marcus Freeman to the Giants?



Notre Dame alum Golden Tate says "hell to the no~"🎵🤣@ShowtimeTate | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/igXzjKnDA0 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 22, 2025

"The youth of a coach doesn't bother me because all those coaches you hired, they at least had a few years in NFL to see how it's done," Tate said. "Even if you hire Marcus Freeman, who is he going to hire as his assistant coaches?"

Freeman led the Fighting Irish to a 10-2 record in 2025 before controversially missing the College Football Playoff. The program opted to withdraw from bowl consideration following the snub. Tate ended the segment with a direct plea to the coach.

"Marcus, please don't leave us," Tate said. "We've had enough heartbreak as Notre Dame people already this year with the whole playoff thing."

