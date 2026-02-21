Nation’s No. 6 WR Announces Top Ten College Football Teams

Quentin Burrell is moving toward a final decision in his recruitment. The four-star wide receiver from Chicago Mount Carmel recently narrowed his list of potential collegiate destinations to 10 programs. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 195 pounds, he has become one of the most coveted perimeter targets in the 2027 cycle.

The physical playmaker currently ranks as the No. 6 wide receiver in the Rivals300. His production on the field matches his elite frame and athletic profile.

Burrell helped lead Mount Carmel to a state championship during his junior season while proving he can be a primary option in a sophisticated passing attack.

The narrowed list of schools represents a mix of local powers and national contenders. Burrell intends to use the coming months to further evaluate these programs through a rigorous travel schedule.

This phase of the process will ultimately determine which coaching staffs have done the best job of building a lasting connection.

Quentin Burrell schedules spring visits to top CFB programs

With his top schools officially established, Burrell has solidified a massive travel itinerary for the spring, according to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong. The tour begins at Nebraska on March 7 followed by a trip to Missouri on March 13. He will then visit Vanderbilt on March 28, followed by Notre Dame on April 1 and Michigan on April 2.

The schedule remains dense through the middle of April. He plans to return to Indiana on April 4 and Arizona State on April 7. He is slated to be at LSU on April 9 and Oklahoma on April 13, and he hopes to visit Miami on April 16. These trips are designed to help him identify the programs that will eventually receive official visits.

Burrell has already spent significant time in Ann Arbor and South Bend. He also visited Bloomington and Tempe last month. This familiarity provides a baseline for comparison as he visits other finalists for the first time or returns to campuses to meet with coaching staffs again.

His statistical output during his junior campaign was a major factor in his rising stock. Burrell caught 67 passes for 1,139 yards and reached the end zone 16 times. Throughout his high school career, he has accumulated 142 receptions for 2,396 yards and 34 touchdowns.

The receiver has clear criteria for what his future home must provide. "Development, mentorship, opportunity to compete to play early," Burrell said. "Coaches I can trust, strong academics." He is looking for a program that can refine his physical tools while providing a path to the field.