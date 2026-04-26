The debate over who should be No. 1 in the preseason polls is already underway, even with the 2026 college football season still months away.

It is a familiar exercise, and one that generates plenty of discussion. It also tends to matter far less than people want to admit.

Several programs have legitimate cases to open the season at the top. The Texas Longhorns return one of the most talented rosters in the country, led by quarterback Arch Manning and bolstered by key additions at skill positions.

On paper, they have the kind of offensive firepower that fits the profile of a preseason favorite.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are right there with them. Quarterback Julian Sayin returns alongside wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, giving Ohio State a dynamic foundation on offense.

Their early-season matchup against Texas will likely shape the narrative immediately, with the winner positioned to take control of the national conversation.

Then there is the defending champion, the Indiana Hoosiers. Conventional thinking suggests the reigning title holder should begin the next season at No. 1.

Indiana, however, faces significant roster turnover, including the departure of its Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza and several key contributors on defense.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during the Ohio State football spring game. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That uncertainty has opened the door for debate.

On “The Paul Finebaum Show,” Jake Trotter pointed to a potential weakness that could prevent Ohio State from being a clear-cut choice. While acknowledging the talent across the roster, he raised concerns about the offensive line, particularly after the Buckeyes were tested more heavily late last season.

I don't think that they're, you know, no doubt surefire number one team in the preseason," Trotter said. "You just look at their offensive line last year. Ohio State beat Texas, and they were on absolute cruise control until the postseason... You saw when the competition went up, they got pushed around a little bit."

That kind of uncertainty exists for every contender.

Texas has to prove it can meet expectations. Ohio State has to answer questions in the trenches. Indiana has to replace foundational pieces from a championship run. Each team has strengths, but each also carries legitimate concerns.

That is what makes the preseason No. 1 debate so limited. It is built on projection rather than proof.

The reality is that these rankings are more about conversation than conclusion. They give fans and media a framework to discuss the upcoming season, but they rarely hold up once games begin. Early matchups, injuries, development and unexpected results reshape the landscape quickly.

The Texas-Ohio State game is a perfect example. If one of those teams wins convincingly, it will likely move into the top spot regardless of where it started. If both struggle, another team could emerge entirely.

That fluidity is what defines the early part of the season.

There is an argument to be made that Indiana should open at No. 1 as the defending champion, even with the roster changes. There is also a case for Texas or Ohio State based on returning talent and perceived upside. None of those arguments is wrong.

They are just incomplete. Because in college football, the only ranking that truly matters is the one at the end of the season. Everything else is just a starting point.