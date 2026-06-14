College Football's No. 1 WR Recruit Locks in New Official Visit Amid National Interest

The player currently rated as the most consequential wide receiver coming out of high school is preparing to make a commitment decision that will set the tone in the 2027 college football recruiting class, and some elite programs are lining up to get his attention.

Five-star, No. 1 ranked wide receiver Monshun Sales has the attention of several marquee college football programs, with one insurgent SEC powerhouse entering the conversation in the coming days with a new visit.

Lane Kiffin gets involved

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Among the several schools looking to get a line on the top wideout is LSU, which has been taking big swings for some of the nation’s most important recruits, even those committed to other schools, and is poised to meet with Sales in the coming days.

Lane Kiffin’s program will host Sales on June 16, according to Rivals.

But it won’t be the first time he’s taken LSU into consideration, as he met with the school back during the Brian Kelly days. Now the Kiffin regime will look to make its pitch with other SEC and Big Ten outfits looking to pull Sales to their side.

Big Ten schools in play

Ohio State and Indiana remain firmly in the picture for Sales, who has visited both this spring and with the Buckeyes again in recent days, his third visit to Columbus during his process.

A consistent, high level contender with a strong emphasis on wide receiver development and some recent momentum, Ohio State hosted Sales on the weekend of June 12, with the Buckeyes highlighting their recent track record of producing elite NFL wideouts.

Indiana has maintained one of the strongest and most consistent relationships with Sales, leveraging proximity for the Indianapolis product while building personal connections with Hoosier coaches and looking to exploit their recent success under head coach Curt Cignetti.

Other SEC heavyweights are still in the picture

Alabama is still in the market for a game-changing wide receiver in the 2027 cycle and is looking to pair Sales with No. 1 quarterback Elijah Haven, who committed to the Crimson Tide this offseason.

Sales mentioned being a fan of Alabama and has expressed a desire to go to school there, taking a visit there in late May with wideouts coach Derrick Nix taking the lead.

The top wideout is also strongly considering Texas, which is set to meet with the target during the weekend of June 19, at a time when the Longhorns are hoping to retain top-five wide receiver Easton Royal, who pledged in November, but is also being pursued by LSU this cycle.

The nation's top WR prospect

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Whatever school finally gets Sales’ commitment will get the most elite pass catcher coming out of high school in the upcoming cycle.

No other prospect at the position has as much potential upside, nor with Sales’ proven combination of size and proven track speed.

Sales fits the mold of a modern boundary playmaking receiver with some rare developmental upside, with a blend of length and vertical explosive power, with the ability to separate on downfield routes and win in contested pass catching situations.

Everything the wideout has shown on tape so far suggests a very high-ceiling prospect capable of emerging as a real No. 1 option at the next level, amplifying the pressure on programs to gain exposure during his recruitment.

(Rivals)