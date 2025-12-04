Lane Kiffin takes aim at Paul Finebaum amid criticism over LSU decision

Lane Kiffin’s move from Ole Miss to LSU ended one of the most dramatic coaching carousels in college football history.

After weeks of speculation, Kiffin signed a seven-year, $91 million deal that pays him about $13 million a year (with incentives) and guarantees he will not coach Ole Miss in the postseason even as the Rebels head to the College Football Playoff after an 11-1 regular season.

The exit, however, produced immediate blowback.

Ole Miss players publicly disputed Kiffin’s claim that the team asked him to stay; a number of former and current Rebels called his farewell statement inaccurate and accused him of misrepresenting a team meeting.

Several notable media personalities quickly amplified the friction, including SEC voice Paul Finebaum, who on Wednesday said Kiffin’s hiring dominated national coverage, claiming he’d been asked to appear on CNN and calling Kiffin one of the sport’s most conspicuous figures.

This came after Finebaum spent much of the week sharply criticizing the coach’s decision to leave Ole Miss at a pivotal moment.

On Thursday, Kiffin fired back at Finebaum, posting on X: “Come on down @finebaum. Wanted to get you on @CNN to help you get your next job."

Finebaum has repeatedly slammed Kiffin as a "bridge-burner," accusing him of putting personal ambition over loyalty by leaving the Ole Miss Rebels just when they had their best season in decades.

Finebaum called the move "unprecedented" and said that Kiffin "always does what he does: burns down the house."

He also predicted Kiffin might eventually bolt for a bigger name or richer program, such as Alabama, if the chance arises.

Despite criticism over the decision, Kiffin has emphasized that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity he couldn't pass up.

At his formal LSU introduction Monday in Tiger Stadium, Kiffin credited Baton Rouge’s resources, the stadium’s aura, and pledged to build “the best program in all of college football.”

He called the opportunity a family-and-faith decision and said he’d sought counsel from mentors, including Pete Carroll and Nick Saban, as part of the move.

