Major College Football Program’s Decision Not to Fire Head Coach Viewed as Baffling

College football coaches often face immense pressure to win immediately. One major program in Texas has decided to go against the grain by keeping its leader despite struggling on the field. The decision has left many experts scratching their heads regarding the team’s future.

This team finished the 2025 season with a losing 5-7 record. They reached a massive high point just a few years ago with a 12-win season and a conference title. Since then, the wins have been hard to come by. Most schools would make a change after such a decline.

The Baylor Bears, however, are sticking with Dave Aranda. CBS Sports analyst Tom Fornelli expressed disbelief at the move. He noted that the team has won only 24 games over the past five seasons, aside from their successful 2021 campaign. Fornelli believes the coach is lucky to still have a job heading into the 2026 season.

Financial concerns, stability drove the controversial choice to retain Dave Aranda

The choice to retain the staff has drawn criticism from the national media. CBS Sports placed Aranda firmly on their hot seat list entering the new year.

Fornelli pointed out that the Bears have a very difficult schedule ahead. They must face BYU and Texas Tech in league play. They also have a challenging out-of-conference game scheduled against the Auburn Tigers to begin the season.

University leadership made the final call to keep the staff intact. President Linda Livingstone stepped in to make the decision after athletic director Mack Rhoades resigned. She cited "financial stewardship" as a primary reason for the move.

Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Firing Aranda would have cost the school approximately $12 million due to his buyout clause. Livingstone argued that saving this money would allow the university to invest more in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) payments to players. She believes this is a smarter use of funds during a volatile time in college sports.

Recruiting took a hit during this period of uncertainty. The school’s signing class dropped significantly in the rankings, falling from 38th to 57th. Several talented recruits flipped their commitments to other programs like Texas and Michigan.

The administration hopes stability will lead to better results. The pressure is now on Aranda to prove his boss right. He has a 36-37 overall record in Waco and needs to find a winning formula quickly.

Baylor has yet to announce its spring game date, but it will likely be scheduled on Saturday, April 25.