Major college football program urged to sign $29 million coach

The college football coaching carousel is close to settling down as the 2026 offseason nears.

The Power Four ranks have become deeply involved in this coaching carousel, as at least 18 jobs have opened due to firings or departures. Michigan was the latest Power Four program to fire a coach when it terminated Sherrone Moore with cause on Dec. 10.

Three different sitting Power Four coaches have been linked to the Wolverines' vacancy in the last week. The rumblings around Kalen DeBoer and Jedd Fisch pursuing the job have quieted down, but the possibility of Kenny Dillingham leaving Arizona State still exists.

Dillingham's success in prior stops has drawn the attention of former Wolverines and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. He discussed the fit of Dillingham if he were to take the Michigan job on his "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast on Tuesday.

"I think he would be the best man for the job. You look at his energy and his youth, Michigan needs that," Lewan said. "Memphis set a record for their offense the year that he was the offensive coordinator. He had Bo Nix at Auburn and made him SEC freshman of the year. He had Bo Nix again at Oregon, and it was his best year at Oregon."

Lewan played for both Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke in his five years in Ann Arbor. He earned All-Big Ten first team honors, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and AP All-America first team in both 2012 and 2013. He was selected No. 11 overall in the 2014 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Lewan also mentioned the fact that Arizona State was a "dream job" for Dillingham when discussing the possibility of him leaving Tempe. The Phoenix, Arizona native attended Arizona State and worked as an offensive analyst for the Sun Devils from 2014-15.

Interestingly enough, Dillingham and Lewan's paths have intersected in the past. When Dillingham tore his ACL while playing for Chaparral High School in 2007, he began coaching the Firebirds. Lewan transferred to Chaparral for his senior year of high school in 2008.

Arizona State finished the 2025 regular season 8-4 under Dillingham's guidance. The Sun Devils are scheduled to play ACC champion Duke (8-5, 6-2) in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 (2 p.m. EST, CBS).