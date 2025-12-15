Odds of $87 million college football head coach replacing Sherrone Moore plummet

The coaching carousel continues to spin throughout the Power Four ranks of college football.

Michigan inserted itself in the coaching carousel when it fired head coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday. The Wolverines were 157-8 over Moore's two seasons as head coach.

Since the Wolverines began their search, a handful of names have already been crossed off the list of potential candidates. Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham effectively removed himself from the conversations when reports of negotiations for an extension arose on Saturday.

Another name floated for the Michigan head coaching vacancy was Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. In the wake of the rumors, DeBoer issued a statement on Sunday affirming his commitment to the Alabama football program.

"I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job," DeBoer said. "I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as the head football coach at the University of Alabama."

The statement issued by DeBoer caused a major shakeup in the odds for the most likely coach to take the Michigan head coaching position. Predictive trading market, Kalshi Sports, updated its Michigan head coaching odds following the statement, giving DeBoer just a 6% chance to take the vacancy.

DeBoer's first head coaching job was at the University of Sioux Falls. He guided the Cougars to a 67-3 overall record and a trio of NAIA championship victories in five seasons on the job before working his way into the FCS and FBS ranks as an offensive coordinator.

Fresno State was the first FBS program to hire DeBoer as its head coach in 2020. After a 9-3 finish in 2021, Washington hired DeBoer to fill the vacancy left by its decision to fire Jimmy Lake.

The Huskies were 25-3 in DeBoer's two seasons in Seattle. Washington appeared in the 2023 national championship game, where it fell 34-13 to Michigan. It was DeBoer's final game with the Huskies before Alabama hired him to replace the retiring Nick Saban.

Despite dropping a handful of disappointing losses in his first two seasons, DeBoer has accumulated a similar overall record as Nick Saban did in his two seasons on the job. The Crimson Tide (10-3, 6-2) will travel to Oklahoma (10-2, 6-2) to open the 2025 College Football Playoff on Friday (8 p.m. EST, ABC).

Oddly, Kalshi is projecting another Washington head coach, Jedd Fisch, to take the Michigan vacancy. The odds of Fisch taking the job now hover around 50% following DeBoer's statement.