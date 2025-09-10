Major Michigan NIL supporter Larry Ellison surpasses Elon Musk as richest man in the world
Oracle founder Larry Ellison experienced a dramatic increase in his wealth, surging past the $100 billion mark overnight as the value of his Oracle stock skyrocketed by an impressive 40%. This unexpected rise catapulted him to the forefront of global finance, overtaking Elon Musk and reclaiming his title as the wealthiest man in the world. The news has been met with jubilation by Michigan fans, including notable figures like Dave Portnoy, who have expressed their excitement over this achievement.
Ellison's connection to Michigan runs deep; his wife, Jolin, is a proud graduate of the university. Their affiliation with Michigan has recently gained attention, particularly due to their instrumental role in the Bryce Underwood NIL deal. This pivotal deal was crucial in encouraging Underwood to make the shift back to his hometown school, Michigan, from LSU. The deal was rumored to be over $12 million for the duration of Underwood's time at Michigan. This makes him one of the highest-paid first-year students in the country, putting heavy expectations on him. It also made national news and created quite a negative buzz regarding the path forward with NIL and collegiate sports.
The partnership and support from the Ellisons underline the growing influence of alums in college athletics, particularly in the realm of NIL opportunities. As the landscape of college sports continues to evolve with NIL deals becoming more common, figures like Larry and Jolin are not only enhancing their legacy but also impacting the future of student-athletes at Michigan. This victory for Ellison serves as an exciting chapter in both his personal story and the broader narrative of college sports.
Even Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy found a way to use the news to advance Michigan's recruiting efforts. He tagged five-star Ohio State wide receiver commit Chris Henry, seemingly trying to entice Henry to rethink his commitment based on Ellison's status and ability to help the university. Strange times.