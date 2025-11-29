ESPN forced to cut audio after comment from ‘College GameDay’ analyst
On Saturday in Ann Arbor, ESPN’s College GameDay rolled across “The Big House” ahead of the noon kickoff between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 15 Michigan.
The Buckeyes enter undefeated (11-0) on the year, while the Wolverines are riding a five-game win streak after a dominant 45-20 showing at Maryland in Week 13.
Ahead of kickoff, ESPN reporter Jessica Sims, a College GameDay correspondent since 2022 and a regular fixture in the show’s reporting, summed up the conditions in a brief but potentially controversial way during a live on‑field cut.
"I’m glad that it feels good there because it is cold as [expletive] in the stadium. So just wait for it," Sims said.
The unscripted line aired live and quickly circulated online, before later being censored in replays.
The remark went out uncensored during the live telecast — live switching doesn’t allow producers to retroactively bleep what’s already been sent over viewers’ screens.
News sites and social clips captured the moment within minutes.
Broadcasters often edit or bleep clips when they re-post highlights to social platforms, and a number of outlets showed the safe-for-platform versions of the exchange.
This moment arrived on one of college football’s biggest stages.
Ohio State enters at No. 1 in the CFP rankings; Michigan sits at 9-2 and No. 15 in the committee’s list, with the teams meeting for the traditional rivalry game that can determine Big Ten bragging rights and, for Ohio State, a clear path into the playoff discussion.
Ohio State’s offense has been driven by sophomore QB Julian Sayin (2,832 passing yards, 27 TDs, and four INTs) and explosiveness from sophomore WR Jeremiah Smith (902 receiving yards and 10 TDs).
The Buckeyes sit 10th in the country in scoring (37.9 points per game), and have the nation's best scoring defense (allows just 7.6 points per game).
Michigan counters with freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, who has shown dual-threat ability (2,166 passing yards, nine TDs, and five INTs) and a physical Wolverines run game.
Ohio State enters as 9.5-point favorites with a 43.5-point over/under.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.