Major SEC Coach Predicted to Be Fired After ‘Horrendous Year’ in 2026

The Alabama Crimson Tide returned to the College Football Playoff in Year 2 under head coach Kalen DeBoer after a one-year absence.

Still, many believe that DeBoer is on the hot seat entering 2026. The reason is that in Alabama, the standard is different. It's not good enough to just make the College Football Playoff. You have to make a mark when you get there.

Playoff Return Ends In Another Reality Check

The Crimson Tide beat the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round, avenging a regular-season loss to the Sooners. However, they were blown out 38-3 in the quarterfinals against the eventual national champion, the Indiana Hoosiers.

Despite the season ending in blowout fashion and the pressure from the fan base rising, the administration showed its support for the job DeBoer has done.

Alabama Locks In Kalen DeBoer With Massive Extension

They signed DeBoer to a seven-year extension valued at $87.5 million this offseason. Under the terms of the agreement, Alabama would be responsible for paying approximately 90% of the remaining salary if the university chose to dismiss him without cause.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer watches in the second half. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Michael Bratton from "That SEC Podcast" said on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that despite that support, he feels the Crimson Tide could be headed toward a terrible year and that it could be DeBoer's final year in Tuscaloosa.

"If I had a $70 million buyout, I would be living pretty happy myself," Bratton said.

"I think Alabama's in for a horrendous year, by their standards. 8-4, maybe 7-5. I could realistically see that, given what they bring back. Are they going to stick with Kalen DeBoer? I don't know. I think this could be the last year we see of Kalen DeBoer at Alabama despite that massive buyout."

Pressure Builds Ahead Of Critical 2026 Season

Bratton is right in the fact that if Alabama takes a step back after showing improvement in 2026, then DeBoer could likely be gone. At the very least, he will have a ton of pressure to turn it around in 2027. Because the Crimson Tide is a different program than most.

The standard that Nick Saban established for nearly 20 years is hard for any coach to live up to. But that's what the fans expect. So far, DeBoer hasn't lived up to that, going 9-4 in Year 1 and missing the CFP, and then going 10-4 and getting blown out by Indiana in Year 2.

The fans will be patient enough to allow a Year 3 to take place, but if there isn't noticeable improvement and the team returns to being the class of the SEC, then the pressure will be overwhelming for any coach in college football.

So, if DeBoer wants to continue his journey at Alabama, he needs to win and win big. If he doesn't, he'll be looking for another job next offseason.