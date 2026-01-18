Major college football coach stays silent on transfer portal controversy with $1.9 million QB

The NCAA transfer portal's two-week window has officially expired for college football players looking to compete for new schools in 2026. The portal opened on Jan. 2 and closed at midnight on Friday.

A few thousand players are shuffling from one school to another across all levels of college football. The majority of these transfers declared their intent to jump in the portal before its opening, though some made their decision after the window opened.

One of the last noteworthy entries into the portal was former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his third school.

Tulane Green Wave quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws against the Memphis Tigers | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder began his college football journey at Tulane under Willie Fritz in 2023. He redshirted that season as Michael Pratt was the Green Wave's starter and Kai Horton was his backup.

2024 was Mensah's lone season as the starter with the Green Wave. He passed for 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions to go with 132 yards and a touchdown on the ground, guiding Tulane to a nine-win season and an AAC Championship appearance. He entered the transfer portal prior to the Green Wave's trip to the Gasparilla Bowl.

Mensah replaced the outgoing Maalik Murphy at Duke in the 2025 offseason. He threw for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions while guiding the Blue Devils to victories in both the ACC Championship and Sun Bowl. He earned All-ACC Second Team honors for his performance in 2025.

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The late entry of Mensah into the portal has sparked online controversy over tampering in college football. The school that has been primarily linked to Mensah since his departure is Miami, which is set to face Indiana in the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship.

Ahead of the national championship, Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal was asked about Mensah's decision to enter the portal just hours before it shut. Cristobal chose not to discuss the move in his media availability.

Mario Cristobal declined to comment on Miami's reported interest in Duke transfer QB Darian Mensah 👀



Mensah announced he would return to Duke days before entering the portal. pic.twitter.com/uCdrGcLl7n — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 17, 2026

Miami's success in the last two seasons can be attributed to its ability to find quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Cam Ward (Washington State) guided the Hurricanes to a 10-win season in 2024 and was selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL draft. Carson Beck (Georgia) is the quarterback of the team playing for the national championship on Monday.

Mensah transferring to Miami would add another chapter to what has become a contentious relationship between the Hurricanes and the Blue Devils. Three seasons after Miami fired former head coach Manny Diaz, Duke hired him to succeed the outgoing Mike Elko. Diaz was 21-15 in his tenure with the Hurricanes.