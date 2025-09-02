Matt Leinart fires back at AP top 25 Week 2 college football rankings

College Football HQ

After the opening weekend, Matt Leinart took issue with the Week 2 AP Top 25.

After a chaos-filled opening weekend, Matt Leinart took issue with the Week 2 Associated Press Top 25 as the voters soft-pedaled some of the loudest results. Specifically, Leinart pointed to the rankings of Florida State, Auburn and Utah.

Leinart posted on X, "Florida State should be higher. Auburn not in the top 25 after beating Baylor. Utah way too low !!" The Week 2 AP Poll has FSU at No. 14, Utah at No. 25 and Auburn just outside with 94 votes (BYU 102, Georgia Tech 67, USC 64, etc.).

No. 14 Florida State

The Seminoles didn’t just spring a one-score upset; they handled No. 8 Alabama 31–17, ending the Tide’s 23-game streak in season openers and hammering out 230 rushing yards behind transfer QB Tommy Castellanos (78 rush, 152 pass). Alabama, meanwhile, slid to No. 21 — its lowest rank since 2008 — but the gap between the two suggests voters still gave Bama a post-Saban benefit of the doubt that the field didn’t.

No. 25 Utah

Utah didn’t just win on the road; it bludgeoned a Big Ten foe at the Rose Bowl, 43–10. New QB Devon Dampier went 21-of-25 for 206 yards and 2 TDs while adding 87 rushing yards. The Utes outgained UCLA 492–220, dominated on the ground (286–84 rushing), owned 30–14 first downs, and held the ball about 15 minutes longer. That’s top-15 form, not the back of the poll. ESPN’s SP+ pegs Utah No. 19 after Week 1 — six spots better than the AP.

Auburn (received votes)

Beating a Power-4 opponent on the road in your opener matters. Auburn controlled Baylor 38–24 in Waco behind OU transfer Jackson Arnold ( 137 rushing yards, 2 TD; 11-for-17 passing) and a 98-yard Rayshawn Pleasant kickoff return. The Tigers piled up 307 rushing yards, converted key fourth downs (including Arnold’s 27-yard TD on 4th-and-1 late), and answered Baylor’s passing surge with explosive plays and special teams. Baylor, incidentally, had won six straight to end last regular season, so this wasn’t empty-calorie opposition. Auburn shows up No. 23 in SP+, which is comfortably inside Top-25 territory.

