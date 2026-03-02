$84 Million Coach Tops Early College Football Coaching Hot Seat Rankings

College football enters the 2026 season with several high-profile coaches facing immediate pressure. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell leads the list of those needing a significant turnaround to keep their jobs.

Despite signing an $84 million contract extension before the 2024 season, Norvell has struggled to maintain the program's elite status. The Seminoles have missed bowl games for two consecutive years following a perfect regular season in 2023.

Norvell’s security has largely depended on a massive buyout that makes a mid-contract termination difficult. However, after a combined seven wins over the last two years, the administration is conducting a full review of the football program.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell faces critical 2026 season

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg recently placed Norvell at the top of the "way-too-early" coaching hot seat tiers for 2026. This marks the second straight year Norvell has occupied the hottest tier following a disappointing 5-7 finish in 2025. More analysts, like Josh Pate, Brad Crawford, Blake Toppmeyer and countless others, also have the Seminoles coach at risk.

The financial hurdle for Florida State remains the primary reason Norvell returned for a sixth season in Tallahassee. Firing the coach after 2025 would have cost the university approximately $58.4 million in buyout money.

That figure is set to drop to $45.6 million after the 2026 season, which could provide the school an opening if results do not improve. Some industry analysts estimate that a total staff overhaul could cost the athletic department upwards of $100 million.

In 2023, Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell won the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award, ACC Coach of the Year, and the Paul 'Bear' Bryant Award in 2023, given annually to the national coach of the year. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

To spark an offensive recovery, Norvell is taking over playcalling duties himself following the retirement of Gus Malzahn. He will look to Auburn transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels to lead the offense after a season where the unit struggled for consistency.

The margin for error in Tallahassee is slim as the Seminoles prepare for a difficult regular season schedule. Florida State faces Alabama on the road in September and must navigate a middle-of-the-season ACC run against Virginia, at Louisville, at Miami and Clemson.

The Florida State Seminoles are scheduled to begin their 2026 spring practice on Monday, March 9.