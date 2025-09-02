Top 5 College Football True Freshman Performances from Week 1
College football’s opening weekend doubled as a coming-out party for several blue-chip newcomers who didn’t wait long to make an impact. From calm debuts under the brightest lights to momentum-swinging plays against top-10 opponents, here are the true freshmen who set the tone for 2025 — with what they did, how they did it and why it matters next.
Bryce Underwood, QB, Michigan
The nation’s No. 1 recruit looked the part in his first start at the Big House, going 21-of-31 for 251 yards and a touchdown in No. 14 Michigan’s 34–17 win over New Mexico. Underwood joined Rick Leach, Chad Henne and Tate Forcier as the only freshmen to start a season opener at quarterback for the Wolverines and called the moment a "surreal feeling."
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB, California
Cal’s lefty freshman authored one of Week 1’s cleanest performances: 20-of-30, 234 yards and three touchdowns in a 34–15 road win at Oregon State. He completed his first nine attempts and became Cal’s first true freshman to start a season opener since Jared Goff in 2013.
Malachi Toney, WR, Miami
In a top-10 showdown, Miami asked a 17-year-old reclassify-and-play-now freshman to deliver — and he did. Toney led the Hurricanes with six catches for 82 yards and a 28-yard score in the 27–24 win over No. 6 Notre Dame. He also handled punt returns and would have won ACC Freshman Player of the Week if the competition wasn't so tough.
Malik Washington, QB, Maryland
Washington seized the job — and the day — with three second-quarter touchdown passes as Maryland cruised past Florida Atlantic 39–7. The freshman finished 27-of-43 for 258 yards with no interceptions as the Terps notched their 16th straight non-conference win.
Vernell Brown III, WR, Florida
Florida’s legacy freshman turned heads with a one-handed, 41-yard grab and a debut line of three receptions for 79 yards, plus 70 combined return yards, in a 55–0 rout of LIU. Brown’s 79 receiving yards set a program record for a true freshman in his first start.
Honorable Mentions
- Graceson Littleton, DB, Texas — The five-star nickel made multiple impact plays in the No. 1 vs. No. 3 showdown and earned the highest PFF grade of any true freshman CB in the country.
- Tanook Hines, WR, USC — Became USC’s first true-freshman WR to start a season opener since Drake London, then logged a catch in his debut (1 rec, 11 yds) as the Trojans rolled Missouri State.
- Tramell Jones Jr., QB, Florida — Backed up DJ Lagway and went 12-of-18 for 131 yards and 2 TDs — the first UF true freshman to throw two TDs in his debut since 2014 — in the Gators’ 55–0 win over LIU.
- Myles Johnson, LB, Florida — Led UF true freshmen with 4 tackles and posted a 90.0 PFF grade.
- Elyiss Williams, TE, Georgia — The 6-7 rookie’s first career catch went for a 23-yard TD in the 4th quarter vs. Marshall.
- DJ Pickett, DB, LSU — The five-star freshman recorded two tackles in a gritty 17–10 road win at Clemson.