Max Iheanachor 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Arizona State's massive right tackle Max Iheanachor (pronounced ee-hay-nah-chore) is one of the most interesting stories of this draft cycle. When the process is over, a player who did not play football until junior college may be taken very early in the 2026 NFL draft.

Iheanachor is a Nigerian immigrant who came to the states when he was 13 years old. He and his family moved to Los Angeles where he quickly took up a basketball career after playing soccer during his early youth. Iheanachor had a chance to play college basketball but on the advice of his AAU coach, he took a leap of faith to try to play football.

Iheanachor got his start in football at East Los Angeles Community College and managed to get noticed by Fresno State's offensive line coach Saga Tuitele. He had planned to go to Fresno State to continue playing football but fate intervened. Arizona State's new head football coach Kenny Dillingham hired Tuitele at the conclusion of the 2022 season to come with him to Tempe. Iheanachor followed Tuitele to ASU.

Iheanachor was thrust into the starting lineup within weeks of the start of the season due to injuries and ended up playing six games in 2023 and starting five.. He has been starting ever since and logged two full seasons as the Sun Devils right tackle.

How did a young man with so little experience playing football manage to handle playing against the likes of Oklahoma State and Oregon with just two years of football experience under his belt? Max Iheanachor is a competitive monster and an incredible athlete.

The word raw will commonly be used to describe him as a player and technician. Raw would be an accurate description but it may discount the dramatic improvements he has made year over year.

Most analysts were clearly introduced to Iheanachor when he faced off against the ferocious defensive front of Texas Tech and shut down edge rushers Romello Height and David Bailey by giving up zero sacks or hits and only two pressures. He gave up zero sacks on the year, while his technique may still be improving, calling him raw is doing him a disservice.

OT Max Iheanachor is going to get A LOT of attention at the Senior Bowl next week. They dont make guys that big and quick very often.pic.twitter.com/vzWUj3nDbV — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 24, 2026

Offensive lineman do not typically move and look as smooth as Iheanachor at his size while also carrying a mean streak that wont back down. NFL offensive line coaches will be fighting to bring him into their rooms.

Measurables

Name: Max Iheanachor (ee-hay-nah-chore)

Max Iheanachor (ee-hay-nah-chore) Height/weight/class: 6'6 325lbs, offensive tackle, redshirt senior

6'6 325lbs, offensive tackle, redshirt senior Awards: 2025 Second-team All-Big 12, 2025 Big 12 Academic Honors list.

What he does well

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Quick and smooth feet, soccer and basketball background comes through in movement and balance

Powerful strike, will often knock defenders off balance when engaging

Moves in space well and climbs against second level defenders with accuracy

Where Max Iheanachor can improve

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tends to overset against speed rushers which opens him up for the inside counter

Strike timing can be inconsistent

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #6 Offensive tackle

Expected draft round: Second

Summary

Max Iheanachor is a gifted athlete with a high ceiling and plenty of room to grow. He signifcantly increased his profile at the Senior Bowl by going head to head against some of the best edge rushers and defenders in the country and performed well.

He may have some rookie moments if he is forced to start early in his career due simply to his still developing technique. If he is allowed to develop and learn with a good offensive line coach or established veterans, he has the chance to develop into one of the best offensive lineman from the 2026 class. If he continues to nail the pre-draft process, a late first round selection is not out of the realm of possibilities.