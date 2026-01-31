Top defensive performers and draft risers from Senior Bowl practices

More than 100 college football stars convened in Mobile, Alabama, this week for the Senior Bowl to showcase themselves in front of NFL scouts, coaches and general managers.

It's just the start of the long pre-draft buildup that will continue with the NFL Scouting Combine, college programs' pro days, one-on-one team visits/interviews, etc., but the Senior Bowl can be a launching point for players looking to vault their draft stock.

There were plenty of highlights and draft prospects who helped themselves over the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday practice sessions ahead of the game Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network).

Here are five on the defensive side who caught our eye.

Not surprisingly, Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has been one of the stars of the Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez

When doesn't Jacob Rodriguez make an outsized impression?

The Texas Tech star linebacker was on the fringe of the Heisman Trophy race by the end of a superlative senior season in which he totaled 128 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, a sack, 4 interceptions, 6 pass breakups and led college football with 7 forced fumbles. Not to mention scoring 2 rushing touchdowns on offense.

Rodriguez is the only player since 2005 to record at least 5 forced fumbles, 4 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries in the same season, and he deservedly won the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Butkus Award and the Lombardi Trophy as the most decorated defensive player in college football.

Well, Rodriguez continued to command the spotlight this week at Senior Bowl practices -- to the surprise of nobody.

Jacob Rodriguez might end up being the BEST LBer drafted this year and someone is going to get a STEAL!! He was a MENACE at the Senior Bowl! pic.twitter.com/VvZqb8iHhv — KellyK9GunzUp 👆🏼🌵 (@KellyK9GunzUP) January 29, 2026

True to form, Rodriguez had both a forced fumble and an interception during Wednesday's practice session.

If scouts have questions about how Rodriguez's size (6-foot-1, 233 pounds) translates to playing linebacker in the NFL, he may have answered some questions this week while standing out against a field of talented draft prospects.

TCU S Bud Clark

Bud Clark's career production at TCU commands attention, but the Horned Frogs weren't in the College Football Playoff picture or prime national television spotlight as much, so Clark seized his opportunity this week to show NFL teams how he piled up those numbers.

Clark had 15 interceptions, 2 returned for touchdowns, 21 passes defended, and 201 tackles over the last four seasons at TCU, clearly establishing himself as one of the top playmakers at the safety position in college football.

And those ball skills were on full display this week in Mobile.

Outstanding interception from TCU S Bud Clark vs. NCSU TE Justin Joly! #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/AAEBdVxyTA — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) January 28, 2026

That might have been the defensive play of the week, but it was just one of many highlights for Clark.

He's considered a likely Day 2 pick in the NFL draft and could prove to be a steal for whichever team lands him.

Bud Clark DB TCU with the deep INT! He is just unreal right now! #SeniorBowl @AtoZSportsNFL pic.twitter.com/CudtPnIoKa — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) January 29, 2026

Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter

Hunter was a central part of Texas Tech's dominant defensive line that helped the Red Raiders finish second among Power 4 teams in total defense (258.3 YPG), first against the run (68.14 YPG), fifth in tackles for loss (7.5 per game) and sixth in sacks (2.93 per game) on the way to the College Football Playoff.

Hunter, who played the previous three seasons at UCF, seized the bigger spotlight in 2025 while tallying 41 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble, which is substantial production from an interior defensive line spot.

Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter has sent his draft stock soaring at the Senior Bowl this week. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

He then built on that momentum this week in Mobile. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah suggested Hunter may have pushed his way into the first round of the draft.

Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore

After solid production the previous two years, Moore delivered a career-best season as a senior at Michigan with 10 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 3 pass deflections. He ranked top-10 nationally in sacks per game (0.83).

So Moore was already very much on the radar of NFL talent evaluators entering the week, and he took full advantage of that.

Senior Bowl 1on1 rep from Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore.. 📈

pic.twitter.com/GK4A7awyw9 — Adam Carter (@impactfbdata) January 27, 2026

Derrick Moore is destroying folks at the Senior Bowl



His power profile is on full display—arguably the best in the class pic.twitter.com/fCCqAB2IKb — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 27, 2026

The 6-foot-3, 254-pound Moore finished with 21 sacks over four seasons at Michigan and had a stretch this season with three consecutive games of 2 sacks (vs. Washington, Michigan State and Purdue).

ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. had Moore ranked as the seventh-best outside linebacker (he separates edge rushers into OLBs and DEs) before this week. It will be interesting to see how much Moore's dominant Senior Bowl week boosts his draft projections.

Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis was one of the big winners from Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, Alabama, this week. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh LB Kyle Louis

Here's a name that didn't get a lot of attention during the season but sure did this week in Mobile.

Over the last two seasons at Pittsburgh, linebacker Kyle Louis racked up a combined 182 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 6 interceptions, 6 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles.

After being listed at 6-foot-1 on Pitt's roster, Louis actually measured in at 5-foot-11 6/8 and 224 pounds at the Senior Bowl, but he played bigger than that in practices this week while generating significant buzz with plays like these.

Pitt LB Kyle Louis has hit just under 18MPH at the Senior Bowl



Ability in space is as advertised along with smooth feet. He’s not big, but he’s not as small as he’s being sold either. Kid’s a football player



pic.twitter.com/swKVhYTgpn — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 29, 2026

Kyle Louis for the THIRD TIME in 11s today! Just balling out at the #SeniorBowl! @AtoZSportsNFL pic.twitter.com/bi5MSYBteH — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) January 29, 2026

Pitt LB Kyle Louis of course had the 1-on-1 INT for the Senior Bowl group & hit the 2nd highest LB speed at 17.84 MPH pic.twitter.com/CofR2Co2VB — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 28, 2026

Here's what Jeremiah, NFL.com's draft analyst, said about Louis after watching him this week: "He might lack prototypical NFL linebacker size, but he’ll be a great fit as a Will ‘backer or big nickel at the next level. He’s excellent in coverage and can fire into gaps to disrupt run plays. I like where Louis’ stock is trending."