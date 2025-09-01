Miami Hurricanes WR early leader for college football’s catch of the year
CJ Daniels just changed the game for the Miami Hurricanes and in the process may have come down with the catch of the year in college football.
With just 12 seconds left in the first half, Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck lobbed a pass over the middle of the field near the end zone within reach of Notre Dame’s pass defenders.
Luckily for him, Daniels was in perfect position to make some highlight magic, leaping into the air and snatching Beck’s pass out of the air between two defenders and holding on with one hand as he fell to the turf.
After further review, the refs gave Miami a touchdown, and a 14-7 lead on the Irish.
Daniels was a key pickup for the Hurricanes this offseason, transferring to the school from LSU.
He didn’t catch any touchdowns with the Tigers last season, making this grab the first scoring reception he had since the 2023 season when he was at Liberty.
The play was Beck’s second touchdown pass of the night, as the Georgia transfer also hit freshman Malachi Toney for a touchdown on a third down play in the second quarter.
With plays like that, Beck can rewrite the narrative that Miami lacked for receiver talent coming into this season, and can put the Hurricanes on the map in the ACC title race early this season.
