Michael Vick to become Norfolk State head coach: report
Michael Vick is the latest surprising name in college football’s coaching carousel this cycle, as the former NFL quarterback is set to become the next head coach at Norfolk State, according to The Virginian Pilot’s David Teel and Michael Sauls.
Vick’s name first emerged in connection with multiple head coaching vacancies at the collegiate level this week, and Norfolk State emerged as an option on Monday.
Sacramento State also had talks with Vick for the same position, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Instead, Vick will replace Dawson Odoms to take over the Spartans program.
Norfolk State went 4-8 this past season.
Vick is the all-time NFL leader in rushing yards among quarterbacks and was the first player at the position to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.
The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft selection by the Atlanta Falcons, Vick was named to three Pro Bowls and made one appearance in the NFC Championship Game.
In 2007, Vick pleaded guilty for involvement in a dog fighting ring and spent 21 months in a federal prison, signing with the Philadelphia Eagles after being released.
