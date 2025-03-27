Michigan athletes sue Matt Weiss over account hack: report
Former Michigan football assistant Matt Weiss is facing another legal battle as two more former players have filed class-action lawsuits against him and others, according to The Athletic.
Weiss, the university, and its board of regents are named as defendants in the suit.
The latest legal action comes from two unnamed Michigan athletes, one of whom was a volleyball player and the other a soccer player who were at the school from 2020 to 2024.
The complaint is asking for damages up to $5 million or more and that they could affect more than 100 other potential plaintiffs.
Weiss was formally charged by the U.S. Justice Department with 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft.
Those charges are related to claims that Weiss accessed “private, illicit photos of student-athletes between 2015 and 2023” and that more than 150,000 athletes were allegedly impacted by Weiss.
Weiss was fired by Michigan in January 2023 after “computer access crimes” were reported against him in December 2022.
He spent two seasons on former head coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff, initially as quarterbacks coach before becoming co-offensive coordinator in 2022.
